There’s not an open QB competition, but Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe clearly are both fighting for their place

But the Patriots actually have young, hungry quarterbacks , emphasis on the plural. Bailey Zappe also remained for much of the offseason, leaving only to shuttle off to Dallas to work a few times with his private QB coach.

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots fans have heard plenty about how hard their young, hungry quarterback has been working this offseason. Mac Jones barely took time off this winter and spring going into his third season, remaining in Foxborough and training on his own before joining the team for voluntary workouts in April.

Advertisement

The quarterback room has a different dynamic this season. For the first time in 20 years, there isn’t an Old Guy. No Tom Brady or Brian Hoyer or Vinny Testaverde or Doug Flutie to help the young guys find their way. Jones, who turns 25 in September, and Zappe, who just turned 24, are leading the Patriots this year, with 27-year-old Trace McSorley and his 93 career pass attempts in the No. 3 spot.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Three young guys, all trying to learn Bill O’Brien’s offense. All trying to establish that they belong in the NFL and deserve to be the Patriots quarterback.

“I think everybody is not really worried about everyone else. Just trying to get better themselves,” Bill Belichick said before Monday’s mandatory minicamp practice. “They’re young, they’re healthy, they’re ready to go.”

By all accounts, Jones is still the unquestioned starter. He’s the former first-round pick, the one the franchise hopes will develop into the next long-term quarterback. Jones still goes first in all of the drills, and is presented to the media as one of the captains and team leaders.

But it’s fascinating to observe him, Zappe, and O’Brien at practice. There is often a little bit of distance between the quarterbacks when McSorley is in the huddle. They each are taking their own mental reps, staying sharp in their own way. They each stay late after practice — sometimes working together, often times doing their own drills.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, O’Brien keeps his distance, and doesn’t seem to favor either player with coaching points. That’s not to say Jones and Zappe are engaged in an open quarterback battle, but watching practice, you don’t get the impression the top priority is getting Jones specifically ready for the season.

It feels more like O’Brien is playing neutral observer, to see how Jones and Zappe handle a little friendly competition.

Bailey Zappe has stressed making the most of every rep he gets, and has gotten compliments from Bill Belichick about his improved conditioning. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The quarterbacks appear to be on solid terms, and worked out together at least once before the offseason program began, but how could there not be competition after last year? The Gillette Stadium crowd booed Jones and chanted “Zap-pe! Zap-pe!” during a nationally televised loss to the Bears. Devin McCourty said a few players wanted Zappe to keep his job after leading the Patriots to a couple of wins in an impressive four-game stint.

If a 37-year-old, Super Bowl-winning quarterback like Brady felt threatened by the presence of Jimmy Garoppolo, then surely Jones feels the heat from Zappe.

Jones has the upper hand for the starting job, but he hasn’t earned tenure yet in Foxborough. Zappe, in his second season, is going to nip at his heels all summer and all season.

When asked Friday if he feels like he’s competing for the starting job, Zappe didn’t back down.

Advertisement

“Just like Coach Bill said in the beginning of offseason, everybody’s competing for a spot, so that’s the way I’m approaching it,” he said. “I’m just taking advantage of every rep I get, no matter what group it’s with, no matter what it is. Every rep to me I treat like a game rep, and I take it with 100 percent.”

When asked Monday how Zappe is helping push him, Jones instead spoke generally about the quarterback room.

“I think we have a really good room,” Jones said. “It’s all about coming together and just coming as one. It’s a big thing, whoever is out there, you can learn from. Always trying to get the mental reps when you’re not in.”

Belichick hasn’t said much about any of his quarterbacks this offseason — more evidence of the coaches playing neutral observers. But he did offer a positive comment Monday on Zappe, saying, “His conditioning is way better than it was last year.”

Zappe compiled a healthy 100.9 passer rating in his four games last year, completing nearly 71 percent of his passes and averaging an impressive 8.5 yards per attempt. His stint ended abruptly after the Bears loss, relegated to the backup role for the final 10 games of the season, but he proved he can play.

“I looked back at those games a lot this past offseason, fixing the things I did wrong and improving on some of the things I did right,” Zappe said. “And I think that will carry over for the next few years.”

Advertisement

Jones spoke last week about having a “fresh start” after a tumultuous 2022 season. To his credit, he appears to be taking it to heart and is having a terrific spring. His leadership is shining through, and he has been positive and upbeat in his press conferences.

“I just think there’s a good juice around the building,” he said Monday. “I think we have a great coaching staff. Been really blessed to work with some great coaches. Just trying to finish off these next couple days really strong and then see if we can carry the momentum.”

Jones certainly needs to carry the momentum into training camp and then the regular season. Zappe is working hard, and lurking behind him.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.