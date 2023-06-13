Bestselling author Ali Hazelwood wants you to fall in love with science

In her latest, “ Love, Theoretically ,” out June 13, Hazelwood tackles the trope of enemies to lovers with a fake-dating twist. This time, theoretical physicist, Elsie, falls for her professional rival and her fake boyfriend’s brother, Jack, an experimentalist. While the two types of physicists rely on each other for progress, they do not always see eye to eye — in science or love.

Her 2021 bestseller, “ The Love Hypothesis ,” featured an academia-themed spin on the fake-dating trope, featuring a PhD candidate and professor. Last year’s “ Love on the Brain ” involved neuroscience — her forte — and her “STEMinist” novellas dabble in the likes of environmental, civil, and aerospace engineering.

Ali Hazelwood moved from Italy to the United States and earned a PhD in neuroscience. Now, along with her peer-reviewed publications, she writes romance novels set in STEM.

Hazelwood will read from her new book at the Brattle Theatre with Harvard Book Store onJune 14. Before the event, she hopped on a Zoom call with the Globe, to discuss what drew her to the genre, stone-faced sweetheart Roy Kent, and the hierarchy of academia.

Q. What initially sparked your interest in romance?

A. The first romance book that I ever read was [a] Harlequin romance. At the time, I was watching “Friends” re-runs, and I was obsessed with Ross and Rachel. I found one of those category romance novels, and the characters’ names were Ross and Rachel, and that is how it all started. I was 11. I was way too young to be reading that book.

Q. Adam and Olive end up in Boston in “The Love Hypothesis,” and the characters in the new novel, Elsie and Jack, live there. What is your connection to the city?

A. When I moved to the US for my PhD, my first conference was in Boston. I ended up [setting the books] in Boston is because every single university seems to be in Boston. I really wanted a place where there could be several good institutions that Adam and Olive could be at. It just felt right.

Q. How do you feel about your book event at The Brattle with Harvard Book Store?

A. I’m so excited! When “The Love Hypothesis” was coming out, “Ted Lasso” was very big, and I was in love with it. Someone from Harvard Book Store tagged me in a post that said something like, “‘The Love Hypothesis’ has a hero who has big Roy Kent energy,” and I was like, “This is the best thing that anyone will ever say about my writing.”

Q. In “Love, Theoretically,” you discuss the inequities and imbalances of power between tenured faculty and grad students/adjunct professors. Why did you decide to explore this in the novel?

A. I’m writing full time, but until six months ago, I was in academia, as well. The disparity between tenured professors and the way new graduates are treated is just appalling. The situation in academia right now is that there are fewer jobs than people who are interested, and that is something that institutions know. That’s how they managed to get a lot of visiting assistant professors or adjunct professors — it’s what everyone calls the “adjunctification” of academia. They are not given any kind of support, and they are so underpaid. I wanted to have a character who was going through that. I have had times when I was like, “Will I have enough money at the end of this month?”

Q. Why did you decide to write Elsie’s character as having diabetes?

A. I wanted her to be in a situation where it’s a ticking time bomb [for health insurance coverage], like, “If I don’t get this job, I’m gonna be screwed.” I wanted to show that if you have any pre-existing condition or chronic illness, you are going to be incredibly penalized by academia.

Q. How do you make complicated science accessible to the average romance reader?

A. I am a neuroscientist, so I didn’t know very much about physics [the field Elsie and Jack are in]. When I was writing about liquid crystals, I was like, “I have no idea what’s happening,” so I had to make it accessible for me for this specific book.

It was a little hard for my previous book, “Love on the Brain,” because the main character is a neuroscientist. I just was vomiting information about my own doctorate, and that’s when my editor was incredibly helpful. She was like, “I am your average reader who does not have a degree in neuroscience. This makes no sense.”

Q. What can you tell us about your YA debut “Check & Mate” coming out in November?

A. It’s definitely the book that I wanted to write the most — I have had snippets of it written since 2018. It’s about this talented girl who has left the world of chess for reasons that have to do with her private life and family, but when she inadvertently defeats the number one player in the world, she gets thrown back in the world of professional chess.

Q. What’s your favorite romance trope?

A. Fated mates, so like soulmates or destiny. I’m a sucker for that.

Q. Do you have one romance book that is your all-time favorite?

A. “The One in My Heart” by Sherry Thomas. It’s a contemporary romance set in STEM that has inspired me so much. The main character [is] a material science professor and a scientist, and the main male character is a doctor, and their interactions are amazing. It’s a mix of fake [dating], friends with benefits, destiny. It’s Sherry Thomas perfection.

"Love, Theoretically" by Ali Hazelwood. Berkley Books

Interview was edited and condensed.

Ali Hazelwood will discuss her novel “Love, Theoretically” with author Jenny Howe at The Brattle Theatre on June 14 at 6 p.m.

Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.