Coming soon: bunk beds in economy class

There is now a tiny flicker of hope on the horizon for inflight insomniacs. Next year, Air New Zealand will debut sleeping pods in economy class flights from Auckland to Chicago and Auckland to New York. Called Skynest, the area is a self-contained pod with six beds, stacked three on each side. Air New Zealand says pods will include full-size pillows, sheets and blankets, ear plugs, a separate reading light, and USB outlets.

Those who can’t sleep on planes — I’m guessing it’s a high number based on the number of seat back screens I see glowing on overnight flights — are stuck listening to the not-so-gentle sounds of snoring.

There are a few lucky travelers who are talented enough to squeeze into a tight airplane seat, wrap a donut-shaped pillow around their necks, and instantly fall asleep.

Advertisement

It’s good, but not exactly perfect. Travelers can only book beds in four-hour intervals. If you have a 16-hour flight from Chicago to Auckland, you’ll have 12 hours in a regular seat. After a passenger is finished in the pod, fight attendants will clean the area and change the sheets and blankets.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The other downside is the cost. The airline said each four-hour block in the Skynest will run between $400 to $600. That’s on top of the regular fare, meaning travelers will pay about $100 for each hour of sleep.

Although Skynest has its downsides, Air New Zealand has been making an effort to help travelers in economy get some sleep on their long-haul flights. The airline introduced the Skycouch in 2011, a configuration of three adjoining seats in coach fitted with a “sleep platform,” sheets, and pillows to replicate a bed.

Here’s hoping other airlines start getting creative with options in coach. Premium economy has grown exponentially over the past decade. It’s clear that customers are willing to pay extra for some more space or a few additional amenities. Or, even $100 to sleep an hour in an actual bed.

Advertisement

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.