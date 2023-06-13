The driving force behind Collettey’s Cookies’ success? A baker on a mission

Collettey’s Cookies new line of packaged cookies for retailers. Collettey’s Cookies

Collette Divitto is a rock star. No, she’s not in a band, but she’s got tons of fans and is often surrounded by paparazzi. People Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, Fox, ABC, CBS, NBS News, and many others have featured her. She gives speeches nationwide, delivered a TEDx talk, and has a YouTube series. Divitto is the CEO of Collettey’s Cookies, a business she founded in 2016. By the way, she was born with Down syndrome. She’s never let this stop her. A North End resident, Divitto always loved to bake and began the cookie business after years of job hunting — and job rejections. This propelled her to start her own business with the goal of eventually creating jobs for others with disabilities like hers. It was her neighborhood market, the Golden Goose, that got her started. Now, Divitto bakes 250,000 cookies a year in a Boston kitchen and sells them on her website, wholesale, and for events. Recently, the company introduced small bags of bite-sized cookies for retailers in two flavors, Crispy Chocolate Chip Cinnamon and Crunchy Oatmeal Raisin. They’re buttery, crisp little rounds you’ll want to keep popping in your mouth. Still, Divitto focuses on her core mission beyond just cookies. A portion of the profits is donated to her nonprofit, Colletty’s Leadership Programs, which offers workshops, mentoring, and advocacy centered on education and employment for people with disabilities. The cookies are available at Stop & Shop, Star, and Shaw’s markets locations, and others. $5.99 for four ounces.