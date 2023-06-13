‘Eating in Edo’ at RISD Museum

“Eating in Edo,” at the RISD Museum, offers an appetizing look at that culinary culture. The show is small, consisting of just 18 woodblock prints. But those prints are choice, including work by the two most famous artists of the period: one by Hokusai and four by Hiroshige.

PROVIDENCE — Japan’s Edo period lasted from 1615-1868. It was an era of prosperity and peace. Among other things, wealth and lack of conflict meant food was plentiful and culinary culture could flourish. There were restaurants, cookbooks, and festivals.

The richness of the art is no surprise, thanks to the quality of the RISD collection. What is a surprise is how much ground “Eating in Edo” covers with so few prints.

Maruyama Ōkyo, "Peaches and Loquats in a Porcelain Bowl." Erik Gould

There’s dining, of course, but also picnicking, farming, salt harvesting, fishing (both the conventional kind and the kind using cormorants). Items on the menu, as one might say, include sushi, mochi, soy sauce, dango (rice-flour dumplings), peaches, eggplants, loquats, sake, a spiny lobster, corn, aju (sweetfish), gourd strips, and rice cakes filled with red-bean paste and wrapped in oak leaves.

A culture where the preparation and savoring of food can be a form of art is here celebrated in art about the preparation and savoring of food. “Hokusai: Inspiration and Influence” is currently drawing crowds at the Museum of Fine Arts. Anyone left hungry for more can help feed that appetite at RISD.

Ryūryūkyo Shinsai, "Lobster and Cup." Erik Gould

“Eating in Edo” is at the RISD Museum, 20 N. Main St., Providence, through Oct. 1. 401-454-6500, risdmuseum.org

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.