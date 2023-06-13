In a new kids’ book, ramen finds self-love in a spaghetti-obsessed world

"I WANT TO BE SPAGHETTI,” a children’s book written by Kiera Wright-Ruiz and illustrated by Claudia Lam. Penguin Random House

“I wanted this story to show kids that they are perfect just the way they are,” says author Kiera Wright-Ruiz about her debut book “I WANT TO BE SPAGHETTI,” published by Penguin Young Readers. The author, a Tokyo-based food writer and recipe developer, weaves a story based on her personal experience as a youth struggling with identity and acceptance. Brightly colored, funny, comic-book-like illustrations by artist Claudia Lam add to its appeal. Using an orange instant ramen package on a supermarket shelf as a metaphor, the ramen notices spaghetti propaganda everywhere and that more people are buying spaghetti. “I am ramen, but I want to be spaghetti because everybody loves spaghetti,” the ramen declares. When the package arrives at a home and is put into a warm bowl of broth along with nori and narutomaki (new words for young readers), the character realizes the differences that make him special and unique, finding self-love in a spaghetti-obsessed world. Wright-Ruiz’s intent is to help bolster kids’ self-esteem and embrace what makes each unique. She also adds some history about noodles and instant ramen, invented in Japan in 1958 by Momofuku Ando in response to food shortages after the Second World War. ”I did my best to write the book I wish I had back when I was a 5-year-old,” says Wright-Ruiz. “I hope it inspires kids as much as it teaches them about the importance of diversity.” Available at randomhousebooks.com and many online booksellers.