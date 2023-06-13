Recipe: Toss locally grown lettuces with buttermilk vinaigrette, fresh herbs, and crispy capers

Serves 4

Supple late-spring lettuces and fresh herbs are stacked high at farmers' markets and farm stands. They pair nicely with a buttermilk vinaigrette, similar to Ranch dressing, but lighter and fresher. To give the bowl another interesting element, gently dry brined capers (make sure they are quite dry), then fry them until they are crispy. Don't walk away from the skillet because they cook quickly. Toss a variety of locally grown, tender lettuces with the capers and dressing and serve beside your favorite grill.

VINAIGRETTE

½ cup buttermilk ¼ cup mayonnaise 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar 2 teaspoons sugar 1 clove garlic, grated 1 small shallot, finely chopped ⅓ cup chopped fresh herbs (chives, thyme, parsley, dill) Salt and pepper, to taste

1. In a bowl, combine the buttermilk, mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, garlic, shallot, herbs, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper.

2. Stir until thoroughly combined. Taste for seasoning, and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

SALAD

¼ cup capers in brine, drained ¼ cup canola oil 1 pound assorted lettuces, cored, leaves torn in 2-inch pieces

1. Tip the capers onto paper towels and gently pat them until they are thoroughly dry.

2. In a small skillet over medium heat, heat the oil until it is hot. Add the capers and cook, stirring often and gently, for 2 to 4 minutes, or until the capers are crispy and many have popped open.

3. Line a plate with dry paper towels. With a slotted spoon, transfer the capers to the paper towels.

4. In a bowl, toss the lettuces with the dressing. Transfer to a 4 plates. Top with capers.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick