SEASONAL RECIPES

Recipe: Toss locally grown lettuces with buttermilk vinaigrette, fresh herbs, and crispy capers

By Karoline Boehm Goodnick Globe Correspondent,Updated June 13, 2023, 1 hour ago
Green Salad with Buttermilk Vinaigrette and Crispy CapersKaroline Boehm Goodnick

Serves 4

Supple late-spring lettuces and fresh herbs are stacked high at farmers' markets and farm stands. They pair nicely with a buttermilk vinaigrette, similar to Ranch dressing, but lighter and fresher. To give the bowl another interesting element, gently dry brined capers (make sure they are quite dry), then fry them until they are crispy. Don't walk away from the skillet because they cook quickly. Toss a variety of locally grown, tender lettuces with the capers and dressing and serve beside your favorite grill.

VINAIGRETTE

½cup buttermilk
¼cup mayonnaise
1tablespoon white wine vinegar
2teaspoons sugar
1clove garlic, grated
1small shallot, finely chopped
cup chopped fresh herbs (chives, thyme, parsley, dill)
Salt and pepper, to taste

1. In a bowl, combine the buttermilk, mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, garlic, shallot, herbs, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper.

2. Stir until thoroughly combined. Taste for seasoning, and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

SALAD

¼cup capers in brine, drained
¼cup canola oil
1pound assorted lettuces, cored, leaves torn in 2-inch pieces

1. Tip the capers onto paper towels and gently pat them until they are thoroughly dry.

2. In a small skillet over medium heat, heat the oil until it is hot. Add the capers and cook, stirring often and gently, for 2 to 4 minutes, or until the capers are crispy and many have popped open.

3. Line a plate with dry paper towels. With a slotted spoon, transfer the capers to the paper towels.

4. In a bowl, toss the lettuces with the dressing. Transfer to a 4 plates. Top with capers.

