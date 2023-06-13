Recipe: Turkish Kurdish bulgur salad, called kisir, is similar to tabbouli, but rosier and spicier

Serves 6

The grain salad kisir, from southeast Turkey (Hatay, Gaziantep, and Adiyaman provinces) is similar to tabbouli. Both begin with fine bulgur. But where tabbouli is mixed with herbs, olive oil, and lemon juice, kisir is made with the additional ingredients of tomato paste, red pepper paste, pomegranate molasses, and Maras chile pepper. They turn kisir rosy and the chile pepper adds a little heat. This version of kisir comes from Boston-based Koy Pantry, which imports artisan items from small Anatolian producers. Koy is Turkish for "village." The company was founded by Serdar Sinaci, who is Kurdish and came to the United States from Turkey as a boy, and Baran Bolukbas, who came from Turkey five years ago. They met while working at Sofra Bakery & Cafe in Cambridge. Kisir is a Turkish Kurdish specialty. The company's very fine bulgur is an heirloom grain made from the ancient wheat Karakilcik. Instead of cooking it, you mix it in a bowl with equal parts boiling water and let it bloom. At the end of soaking, the bulgur absorbs all the water. Then add pomegranate molasses, a magical ingredient you can use in marinades or dressings; mild or hot red pepper paste, for which you can sub harissa if it isn't too spicy; and Maras chile pepper or Aleppo pepper or crushed red pepper. These really elevate the grain. Then stir in plenty of lemon juice and olive oil, scallions, a lot of parsley, and let the dish sit for an hour or two for the flavors to mellow. If you like tabbouli, kisir will be a revelation.

1 cup fine bulgur 1 cup boiling water ¼ cup olive oil, or more to taste 1 tablespoon pomegranate molasses 1 tablespoon mild Turkish pepper paste 1 tablespoon tomato paste Juice of 1 lemon, or more to taste ½ teaspoon salt, or more to taste 3 scallions, chopped ½ bunch fresh parsley, leaves finely chopped ½ bunch fresh mint, leaves finely chopped

1. In a heatproof bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, combine the bulgur and boiling water. Stir well. Cover with plastic wrap and set aside for 15 minutes.

2. With a fork, fluff the bulgur. Leave until cool.

3. In another small bowl, whisk the olive oil, pomegranate molasses, pepper paste, tomato paste, lemon juice, and salt. Pour the mixture over the bulgur. With the fork, stir the bulgur until it is moistened all over with the olive oil mixture.

4. Add the scallions, parsley, and mint. Toss again. Taste for seasoning and add more lemon juice, olive oil, or salt, if you like.

5. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour for the flavors to mellow. Serve at room temperature.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from Koy Pantry