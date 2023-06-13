Shingara ‘Peppino’ Singh cooks Indian and Italian food in Sudbury and Waltham, seven days a week

At 23, he arrived in Boston, landing a job at Cambridge’s House of Blues. Eventually, he became executive chef at La Campania in Waltham. He’s still firmly rooted in his adopted city: The newest Da Vinci just opened six months ago on Moody Street’s restaurant row.

Hudson’s Shingara “Peppino” Singh, 57, works seven days a week. It’s not surprising, since he runs four restaurants: Da Vinci and Peppino’s Dosa in Waltham, plus Da Vinci Bistro and Soul of India in Sudbury. The Italian-Indian combination might seem unusual, but it fits. He moved from northern India to Hanover, Germany, as a teenager, where he boarded with an Italian family and learned to cook.

Why did you move from India to Germany?

At the age of 16, I wanted a better life, where I could make money and take care of my family. I knew I had to move out of India to make a living. There wasn’t much money to make in India, and while it was hard to leave my family, I knew it was going to be for the better.

My oldest brother was already in Hanover, Germany, as a chef and worked alongside the family I ended up moving in with. In 1985, my mentor, Aldo Ferraro, opened a restaurant and taught me how to master Italian cuisine.

Today, I know it was the best decision I made, because I’m now running my own restaurants with my family by my side.

What type of foods did you grow up eating?

My father, my older brother, and I worked on a farm. We owned a big farm back home. We did all the growing of vegetables, rice, grain, and sugarcane.

Everybody loved my mom’s food. Her food was about art and love. That’s why we [cook] with heart. We ate traditional Northern Indian Punjabi food. My family was vegetarian. [This is] one of the reasons I opened Peppino’s Dosa, which is authentic vegetarian Indian food. I know my mom and dad would be proud.

What influenced your decision to become a chef?

My older brother was a chef, he got me started at a young age, teaching me. But I always had a love for food. I was always around people who loved to cook, and I come from a big family. We were always together around the table enjoying big meals. Both Indian and Italian food is my passion.

What was it like moving to Boston and working at House of Blues in the early ‘90s? What was the culture like at the time, and what’s changed in the Boston restaurant scene?

When I arrived in Boston, I didn’t speak English: only Italian, German, and Punjabi. My younger brother was already here, and while I was a little intimidated by the unknown, I felt comfortable knowing we had each other. I have always loved Boston culture, and it has always welcomed me and became home to me quickly. I couldn’t imagine living in any other city. It has always been a great culinary city.

Boston has really grown day by day. There are so many amazing restaurants to choose from. There are more cultural restaurants, which I love. You can get Vietnamese, Cuban, French, whatever you want, any time. I always think back to 1992, when there were only four to five restaurants in Waltham. Now there are 50 to 60 restaurants, and they are all terrific.

Boston’s culture is so good. Boston people know food. Plus, I shop myself. I go to the produce market; I pick up my own vegetables every Tuesday and Thursday. We only keep them for three days. Fresh ingredients? Boston has it. Seafood is beautiful and fresh; it comes right from the ocean. I just picked up chanterelle mushrooms for a special. The food culture, the people? Boston is the best city in the world.

We have so many more restaurant options outside the city that have become popular. Even though it has grown so much, there is still a very tight-knit community of chefs who have always supported each other.

What could be improved about the local restaurant scene?

The best thing in Boston is the use of fresh ingredients.

But customer service is very important. People want good-quality food. You don’t have good quality? People come once. Give it one more chance. If the second time is no good, they won’t come back to you. You have to focus on the food and customer service.

I talk to each table and my guests. I don’t want to leave anybody with a sad face. I will finish cooking food in the kitchen. After I finish and slow down, I have to check each table: “How’s everything?” You have to properly set up customer service. Everyone should go check the table.

Where do you eat when you’re not working?

I work mostly seven days. I eat my wife’s food! She makes anything she wants. If she gives me a glass of water, I’m so happy! She’s very good at cooking Indian food. It’s not easy! Happy wife; happy life.

What’s the hardest and best thing about running a restaurant?

As of right now, it’s very hard to get additional staff to work, and the food costs are very high. Everything is sky-high in prices, and maintaining high-quality ingredients is most important for me.

The best thing is seeing how happy my guests are when they dine with us at all four restaurants. My happiest moment is guests always arriving and leaving with a smile. One of the other best things is that our family runs the restaurants together. We all cook traditional Indian and classic Italian, and that is a lot of fun. My brother Jay and my nephew Ladi are by my side all the time and able to control quality and keep guests happy.

How would you describe your customers?

My customers in Sudbury, both at Da Vinci Bistro and Soul of India, are local guests who have been coming for a long time, who have become family. It’s a nice mix of young couples, families, and diners who enjoy good-quality food. They feel like it is their restaurant. We see a lot of the same faces in both Sudbury and Waltham.

My customers in Waltham, both at Da Vinci and Peppino’s, are young professionals living in the area — young couples and a lot of families.

Last but not least: What do you love to snack on when you’re not at work?

It’s hard to take off! Mostly, I work all the time. I make food with my family; we sit down and have fun. I have two kids, a boy and a girl. I spend time with my family on my day off.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.