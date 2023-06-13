Where are the best beaches in the Northeast? Two in New England made this top 10 list.

Rounding out the rest of the list were beaches in New Jersey, New York, Delaware, and Maryland.

Mohegan Bluffs in Rhode Island came in at number 6, followed by Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, which was ranked number 7.

USA Today recently published a top 10 list of the best beaches in the Northeast, and only two beaches in New England made the cut.

Notably missing were any other beaches in New England.

Ogunquit Beach in Maine? Nope.

Any beach on Cape Cod? Nada.

How about Nantucket? Nope, not on this list.

The 10 best beaches in the Northeast were chosen as part of USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. According to the website, nominees were submitted by “a panel of experts,” and 10Best editors narrowed the field to select a final set of nominees for readers to vote on.

Beachgoers at Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, MA on July 18, 2020. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Good Harbor Beach was described as being “family friendly” and ideal for swimming.

“Boasting a wide stretch of sandy shoreline and family-friendly amenities, this popular beach is ideal for sunbathing, swimming and sandcastle building,” the listing said. “The beach also offers picturesque views of the iconic Thacher Island Twin Lights and small islands off the shore that you can walk to at low tide.”

Block Island’s Mohegan Bluffs in New Shoreham, R.I. took sixth place.

“The Mohegan Bluffs are towering cliffs rising 200 feet above the ocean,” the listing said. “If you don’t mind descending 141 steps down a steep wooden staircase, you will be rewarded with spectacular seaside landscapes and a secluded beach. Located on Block Island off the coast of Rhode Island, this picturesque spot is known for its pristine sandy shores, crystal-clear waters and unique rock formations.”

Here’s the complete list of the 10 best beaches in the Northeast, according to the rankings by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards:

1. Ocean City Beach - New Jersey - Ocean City, New Jersey

2. Jones Beach State Park - Wantagh, New York

3. Bethany Beach - Bethany Beach, Delaware

4. Cape May beaches - Cape May, New Jersey

5. Ocean City Beach - Maryland - Ocean City, Maryland

6. Mohegan Bluffs - New Shoreham, Rhode Island

7. Good Harbor Beach - Gloucester, Massachusetts

8. Belmar Beach - Belmar, New Jersey

9. Rehoboth Beach - Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

10. Atlantic Avenue Beach - Amagansett, New York

The view from the top of Mohegan Bluffs. Karen Campbell for The Boston Globe

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.