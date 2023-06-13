Five must-see events and things to do at BAMS Fest 2023

Attendees at this year’s new BAMS CONX conference will learn from Black female artists and industry leaders about balancing music and motherhood. Moderator Joëlle Fontaine will join journalist Dyana Williams, Grammy-nominated singer Maimouna “Mumu Fresh” Youssef, and legendary drummer Terri Lyne Carrington to discuss their careers and what it means to be a Black woman in the music industry. While the festival is free, tickets for the conference start at $65 ($50 for students). See other sessions on the BAMS Fest website. Thursday 10:30 a.m.

Back for its fifth year, the Boston Arts & Music Soul Festival, better known as BAMS Fest, will run from June 22 to 24 at Franklin Park. It’s the first year the event will stretch over multiple days. Here are five can’t-miss events from this year’s lineup.

2. Zyah Belle

Belle, a Bay Area-based singer, is one of Friday’s headlining R&B artists. She found her inspiration for music growing up with a choir director mother. Belle continued her musical passion through school plays and open mics, and eventually started collaborating with artists such as Snoop Dogg and Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir. Belle’s first full length album, Yam Grier, which pays tribute to the iconic Blaxploitation film star Pam Grier, was released last year. Get a taste of Belle’s range in the album’s sultry opener, “Ready or Not” or her collaboration with Tempest, “Not the One.” Friday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

3. Soul Food Row

Curated by Everybody Gotta Eat, a Boston-based food blog with 20,000 Instagram followers, Soul Food Row will feature a variety of food from Black and brown chefs and food truck owners. Offerings will include Haitian food from Gourmet Kreyol, West African cuisine from Suya Joint, Mexican tamales from Mr. Tamole, and Cape Verdean and Portuguese treats from So Sabe Catering, among others. And on Saturday, don’t miss the Vendor Market, which will carry items from 60 Black-owned businesses. Friday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday noon to 9 p.m.

Grandmaster Flash, shown earlier this year at the Grammy Awards, will headline BAMS Fest on Saturday, June 24. Jae C. Hong//Invision/AP

4. Grandmaster Flash

Celebrate 50 years of hip-hop with one of the genre’s pioneers, Grandmaster Flash, as he headlines the festival on Saturday. Grandmaster Flash grew up in the Bronx and became one of the biggest names in hip-hop in the 1970s, when he developed new ways for DJs to experiment with vinyl. In 2007, Jay-Z inducted Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as the first rap group, saying, “What Les Paul and Chuck Berry did for the electric guitar, Flash did for the turntable.”

5. kei

Kei, now just 23, was named Boston Music Awards’ “New Artist of the Year” last year. The Dorchester native was inspired by her need for creative expression during the pandemic and since then has released two albums, Baby Steps and Child’s Play, along with other singles. A ferocious lyricist, kei is community-minded and working hard to “bring the next generation along,” according to BAMS Fest founder Catherine Morris. Get amped with her zany, high-octane single “Berserk.” Saturday noon to 9 p.m.

Things to know if you go to BAMS Fest

Dates: June 22-24

Location: Franklin Park

Cost: The festival for the most part is free. But there’s a cost for some events, including the BAMS CONX conference, and there are some paid options for seating.

Details: For the schedule, ticket options, and directions, visit bamsfest.org

To volunteer: Visit bamsfest.org/volunteer by June 19

Cathy Ching can be reached at cathy.ching@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bycathyching.