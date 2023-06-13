Beachgoers should be on the lookout for great white sharks off Cape Cod; they can swim in four feet of water, experts say

The number of white sharks off Cape Cod has increased in recent years, as has the population of gray seals, and beachgoers need to be aware of their presence, Skomal said Tuesday, speaking to reporters at an annual event hosted by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy to inform the public about the creatures.

Greg Skomal, a shark expert and marine biologist at the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, said sharks have come very close to the shoreline of Cape Cod, swimming in 4 feet of water in search of their next meal.

Summer is almost upon us, and ‘tis the season for great white sharks.

Advertisement

“Twenty years ago, we didn’t have anywhere near these numbers,” said Skomal.

While shark attacks are rare, “more sharks increase the risk for a bad interaction,” he said.

The Conservancy’s tagging program detected 134 individual sharks in 2022, officials said.

According to the conservancy’s website, the only way to avoid sharks entirely is to stay on the beach. Or swim in a freshwater pond or pool.

“When you go in the ocean, there are sharks around,” said Megan Winton, staff scientist at the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

The summer through the fall is prime time for shark activity along the Cape, with the peak months being August, September and October.

White sharks are known to hunt for seals in shallow water close to shore. People who choose to go into the ocean should stay away from areas where seals are, and avoid murky or low visibility water.

If you decide to venture into the water, Cape Cod National Seashore officials recommend that you go into the water with a group; stay close to shore, where rescuers can reach you; avoid areas where seals or schools of fish are present; limit splashing; watch out for signage and flag warnings at beaches; talk to the lifeguards, and always follow their instructions. “People can make proactive decisions to reduce their risk,” Winton said. “It’s important for people to be aware.”

Advertisement

The rise in the number of white sharks is linked to the resurgence of gray seals, which have made a major comeback since protections were put in place in the 1960s and 1970s.

Winton described the abundance of sharks and seals on the Cape as a “conservation success story.”

The conservancy has been tagging sharks to monitor their movements and behavior. So far 303 individual sharks have been tagged and 218 shark-detecting receivers have been deployed. The receivers have detected 278 individual sharks; the average length of the sharks has been 11.2 feet.

To date, the conservancy has identified more than 600 white sharks (both tagged and untagged) and detection data from from 2010 to 2022 can be accessed through the White Shark Logbook on the conservancy’s website.

Researchers have also started using drones to to monitor shark activity on Cape Cod.

The drones are a “really incredible tool for studying behavior remotely,” she said.

Winton recommended that beachgoers download the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app to stay informed about the latest shark sightings and receive alerts when a white shark is seen close to a public beach.

“I encourage you to download it,” Winton said. “It’s free.”

















































Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.