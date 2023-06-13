Body of 18-year-old woman found behind Everett home

The body of an 18-year-old woman was found behind a home in Everett Tuesday afternoon, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said.

Around 2 p.m., a resident called 911 to report she had found a dead body behind her home on Springvale Avenue, the statement said.

Upon arrival, police found the body outside and pronounced the woman dead on scene, the statement said.

A preliminary investigation found no obvious injuries on the body of girl, but her death is being investigated as suspicious due to the “due to the circumstances around the location of the body,” the statement said.

Advertisement

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of her death, the statement said.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Middlesex district attorney’s office and State Police detectives assigned to Everett police and the district attorney’s office.









Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.