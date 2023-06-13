Millions of patients who got COVID-19 may not fully recover their sense of smell, study says

The survey queried COVID-19 patients about their symptoms, as well as any loss of taste or smell and recovery of those senses, according to the hospital.

The study, published recently in The Laryngoscope , culled data from the CDC’s 2021 National Health Interview Survey, which included information on 29,696 adults who became sick, the hospital said in a statement.

Millions of Americans stricken with COVID-19 in 2021 may not have fully recovered their senses of smell and taste after contracting the virus, according to a study from Massachusetts Eye and Ear researchers.

Mass. Eye and Ear researchers, the statement said, found that roughly 60 percent of survey participants experienced a loss of smell after contracting the virus while 58 percent reported an initial loss of taste.

The hospital said approximately 72 percent of affected patients fully recovered their sense of smell, but 24 percent had just a partial recovery, while nearly 3 percent saw no recovery of their olfactory powers.

“That amounted to almost 28 million Americans potentially left with a decreased sense of smell after COVID infection,” the statement said.

In addition, the statement said, among patients who lost their sense of taste, roughly 76 percent fully recovered it, while 20 percent only partially got it back and more than 2 percent never recovered their taste buds at all.

“We wanted to quantify the national impact of smell disorders resulting from COVID,” said study co-author Dr. Neil Bhattacharyya, professor of otolaryngology at Mass Eye and Ear, in the statement.

“With this data we can understand, in big numbers, how many people lost their sense of smell or taste due to COVID infection and how many people never fully recovered those senses,” Bhattacharyya said.

He said one motivator for the study was a patient he had seen who shed 50 pounds due to smell loss.

“The patient wasn’t eating and became very sick and very depressed because of the loss of smell,” Bhattacharyya said. “When you hear about COVID-related smell loss, you think most people get it back and are fine. But there is a substantial number of people who don’t recover it.”

The statement said there’s currently no standard treatment for smell and taste loss, but researchers hope the data can help medical providers “counsel” patients experiencing such loss and track recovery rates.

“The value of this study is that we are highlighting a group of people who have been a bit neglected,” Bhattacharyya said. “Losing your sense of smell or taste isn’t as benign as you may think. It can lead to decreased eating for pleasure and, in more extreme cases, it can lead to depression and weight loss.”





