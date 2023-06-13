Damaged Cliff Walk in Newport could cost nearly $14 million to repair

PROVIDENCE — Governor Dan McKee on Tuesday issued a declaration of disaster emergency for the Newport Cliff Walk collapse, which could help the state get federal funds for repairs. The state now estimates that comprehensive Cliff Walk repairs could cost up to $13.75 million.
“Newport’s Cliff Walk is one of Rhode Island’s top attractions, drawing over a million visitors per year,” McKee said in a news release. “The collapse and the partial closure could cause significant harm to Newport tourism, a top driver of the local economy.”
Part of the walk collapsed in March 2022 in the area between Webster Street and Narragansett Avenue. More damage occurred in that area just before Christmas. The affected portion has been closed. Newport and its supporters have been looking for ways to find money to fix it ever since.
According to the McKee administration, the disaster declaration means that the state Department of Transportation can apply for emergency relief assistance from the Federal Highway Administration to make repairs. The federal administration’s emergency relief program provides federal money for key infrastructure that’s damaged by catastrophic events or natural disasters, the McKee administration says.
With the disaster emergency declaration in hand, the DOT will now work with the city of Newport to get $10 million in disaster relief funding, the McKee administration says.
Another potential avenue for federal funds is an earmark that US Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse submitted, although supporters note the earmark process is lengthy and uncertain.
Federal funds have gone toward Cliff Walk repairs in the past, including for Superstorm Sandy damage.
“I believe RIDOT should make these repairs a priority and make wise use of available federal funds and resources to advance the project and keep the Cliff Walk safe and accessible for all,” Reed said in a news release.
Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.