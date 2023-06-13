Damaged Cliff Walk in Newport could cost nearly $14 million to repair

PROVIDENCE — Governor Dan McKee on Tuesday issued a declaration of disaster emergency for the Newport Cliff Walk collapse, which could help the state get federal funds for repairs. The state now estimates that comprehensive Cliff Walk repairs could cost up to $13.75 million.

“Newport’s Cliff Walk is one of Rhode Island’s top attractions, drawing over a million visitors per year,” McKee said in a news release. “The collapse and the partial closure could cause significant harm to Newport tourism, a top driver of the local economy.”

Part of the walk collapsed in March 2022 in the area between Webster Street and Narragansett Avenue. More damage occurred in that area just before Christmas. The affected portion has been closed. Newport and its supporters have been looking for ways to find money to fix it ever since.