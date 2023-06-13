Dreams of duck boat parades turn to nightmares

When the NBA and the NHL playoffs began in mid-April, the Celtics and the Bruins were the odds-on favorites to win it all. With the championships being decided within days of each other, that meant Boston could have hosted two duck boat parades in the same week.

The NBA Champions were crowned Monday night, and the Stanley Cup will be awarded this week, too, as early as Tuesday night.

This could have been the greatest week in Boston — throughout New England, really — in years, if not generations.

But coulda, woulda, shoulda.

After putting up the best regular season in NHL history, the Bruins were unceremoniously dumped in the first round. The Celtics, the bookies’ favorites, made it to the Eastern Conference Finals, and stormed back from being down three games to none, only to lose a Game 7 at the Garden in ignominious fashion, turning in a real stinker.

So instead of showers of confetti, we get showers of rain, throughout New England, and a week that would have been the most unforgettable in many people’s lives will instead will be remembered for something completely different than sports.

Instead of duck boat parades, we were treated to a ghastly sight: a former president arraigned on felony charges, a former president who wants to be president again, a former president who attracts more attention than any athlete, any celebrity, anybody.

Watching professional sports is a distraction. But it is a welcome, enjoyable distraction that unites people of all walks of life and different perspectives.

Donald Trump is an unwelcome distraction who divides and pits people against each other. And, yet, like coming across a car crash, it is impossible not to rubberneck.

Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday afternoon was treated to live, wall-to-wall coverage on TV. Cameras in helicopters followed his motorcade from his Doral country club to the federal courthouse in Miami. Traffic was stopped on highways so the motorcade could make the 12-mile journey unimpeded. It conjured images of the slow chase of OJ Simpson 29 years ago. Except in this case the alleged perp was riding in a black Suburban, not a white Bronco.

Watching those drivers stuck in traffic to make way for The Donald offered a metaphor for what’s on offer for the next year. You can say you’ll ignore Trump for the next 18 months, leading up to his trial and the 2024 election. But you have no say in the matter. He will be there, on your screens, in your newspaper, on the radio in your car. He’s ratings gold.

For all the brash and belligerent talk from Trump’s allies, there were more cops and journalists in Miami than protesters. Some anti-Trump guy dressed like a prison inmate got pushed aside when he approached Trump’s SUV on his arrival. The same guy was tackled to the ground when he jumped in the path of the motorcade after the arraignment. Trump supporters shouted their fealty.

But this was no Jan. 6. Of course, some of the very people who were most likely to cause trouble couldn’t be there because they’re still locked up for their actions while invading the Capitol. Nearly 300 got prison time, while more than 100 received home confinement.

If both the Celtics and Bruins crashing out of the playoffs was a disappointment, Tuesday’s dog and pony show in Miami was depressing, because of what it portends for the next 18 months.

Trump’s legal process will unfold alongside his presidential campaign. Despite facing felony charges, he remains the Republican front-runner, and polls show the vast majority of Republicans believe the charges against him are politically motivated. His base remains as devoted to him as the Green Teamers who, despite the last two seasons ending in failure, believe Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will eventually raise banner No. 18 at the Garden.

This year could have been special, if the Bruins and Celtics had played to form.

The next year will be exhausting and chaotic because Donald Trump always reverts to form.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.