Easthampton School Committee selects interim superintendent after failed attempts to choose permanent leader

In April, the School Committee announced it would select a one-year interim superintendent after two failed selections for the permanent position.

The School Committee unanimously voted for Binienda, who is currently the interim superintendent of Quaboag Regional School District and led Worcester Public schools for six years, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette .

The Easthampton School Committee on Monday night voted to offer Maureen Binienda the district’s interim superintendent job, just months after the district’s search for a permanent district leader gained national attention.

Controversy erupted after the first two picks for the job were announced. Vito Perrone was the first to be offered the superintendency. But soon after, he claimed his offer was revoked after he addressed the School Committee chair and executive assistant, both women, as “ladies” in an e-mail. Perrone said he was told that doing so was a “microaggression” and his offer was rescinded shortly after the e-mail in March. The School Committee’s decision split the town and prompted unwanted national attention.

Shortly after, the committee’s second finalist for the job, Erica Faginski-Stark, withdrew her candidacy after Easthampton students raised concerns about a Facebook page they believed to be Faginski-Stark that posted “conservative and transphobic rhetoric a multitude of times,” according to a copy of an e-mail obtained by the Globe that the students sent to the town’s mayor, Nicole LaChapelle.

Two School Committee members also resigned following the controversial search for a new district leader. Former member Shannon Dunham, publicly announced on Facebook she decided to resign due to health reasons, but told the Gazette that the circumstances around the search process became too stressful.

Then Laurie Garcia submitted her resignation to the committee just weeks later claiming in her resignation letter that she could “no longer work with a committee that has proven to act in ways that are detrimental to our school district and community at large.”

The Gazette reported the School Committee is expected to formally announce the new interim superintendent during its Tuesday night meeting, pending successful contract negotiations.

This story will be updated.

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.