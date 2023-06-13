Equity leaders plan to speak at Burlington School Committee meeting following Pride disruption

Tuesday was the the first scheduled School Committee meeting following the Pride event at Marshall Simonds June 2, which was disrupted by students who tore down rainbow decorations and chanted that their pronouns were “U.S.A.”

The Burlington Equity Coalition said it would attend the committee meeting and a representative would read a statement regarding the events at Marshall Simonds Middle School, BEC community Liaison Barbara Martinez said in an email to the Globe. Other individuals were also expected to attend and speak on the matter, she added.

Equity-focused community leaders planned to speak out at a Burlington School Committee meeting Tuesday night following a recent incident where a group of students derailed a middle school Pride event.

Advertisement

A few days later, antisemitic and racist graffiti was discovered in a bathroom in the middle school, principal Cari Perchase wrote to parents on June 6.

The events disturbed parents and community leaders who called for increased efforts in diversity, equity, and inclusion. Tuesday’s meeting agenda, however, was not amended to include discussions on those topics because the document had already been posted publicly, School Committee chairwoman Martha Simon told the Globe in an email.

Simon said she was prepared to read a statement at the meeting expressing regret for the recent events at the school and ensuring support for students.

“Although we do not publicize every aspect of the schools’ response, the middle school dedicated significant time last week to process with students to help them better understand how their words and behaviors impact others,” she wrote in the prepared statement.

Simon added that the committee “will continue to have discussions about DEI work in the Burlington Public Schools.”

The student-led Pride event celebrated the beginning of Pride month, according to letters from Perchase and Superintendent Eric Conti.

Advertisement

The Spectrum group, a student organization at the school, handed out rainbow stickers and posted Pride signs for the day. The group also invited students to wear rainbow clothing in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

According to letters from administrators, some other students intimidated students and staff supporting the event by tearing down banners and chanting “U.S.A. are my pronouns.”

On Monday night during a Select Board meeting, parents and residents condemned the “counter-protest” and urged officials to bring back the board’s DEI subcommittee, which was disbanded after its one-year trial ended late last year. A DEI administration role in the district has also been vacant since last fall.

“These displays of intolerance and homophobia are unacceptable and impact the whole community,” Nancy Bonassera, co-chair of the Burlington Equity Coalition, said during that meeting. “We challenge Burlington town leadership to take an active stand against hate under the guise of ‘free expression.’ ”

One Select Board member, Michael Espejo, expressed support to fill the vacant DEI position, saying that the June 2 incident “shocked me to my core.”

After 30 minutes of public discussion on the incident Monday night, Select Board chairman Michael Runyan thanked community members for speaking out.

“The administration takes this matter seriously, and I assure you we will be having conversations over the coming weeks regarding this issue and we will report back by the end of the summer,” he said.

Alysa Guffey can be reached at alysa.guffey@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlysaGuffeyNews.