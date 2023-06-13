Death investigation near Medford-Somerville line causing heavy delays on I-93 south

A death investigation near the border of Medford and Somerville was causing heavy delays on Interstate 93 south Tuesday morning, officials said.

State Police troopers responded at approximately 4:30 a.m. and found the body of the victim on the highway south of Exit 21, according to Dave Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police.

The facts and circumstances of the death, including the cause and the identity of the victim, remain under investigation, he said.