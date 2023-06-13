Death investigation near Medford-Somerville line causing heavy delays on I-93 south

A death investigation near the border of Medford and Somerville was causing heavy delays on Interstate 93 south Tuesday morning, officials said.
State Police troopers responded at approximately 4:30 a.m. and found the body of the victim on the highway south of Exit 21, according to Dave Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police.
The facts and circumstances of the death, including the cause and the identity of the victim, remain under investigation, he said.
At 6:20 a.m. the right travel lanes on I-93 approaching Exit 21 for Route 38/Mystic Avenue were closed due to the investigation, officials tweeted.
MassDOT officials said drivers traveling southbound into Boston should expect major delays during the morning commute and should consider alternatives routes or using public transportation, including the MBTA Orange Line or commuter rail.
MassDOT deployed roadside message boards to alert drivers about the lane closures on I-93, officials said.
For information on the latest traffic conditions, officials encouraged people to download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras and travel times. You can also dial 511 on your phone to hear real-time traffic conditions.
