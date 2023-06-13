Former Milton police officer reaches plea deal over allegations she intimidated Black teen for Black Lives Matter support

Prosecutors alleged that Patricia Lio, 54, threatened her son’s 14-year-old friend over his support for the Black Lives Matter movement when the boy was at their home for a sleepover, and also accused her of attacking her husband when he tried to deescalate the confrontation.

The criminal case against a former Milton police officer accused of threatening her son’s Black friend with clenched fists in 2020 came to a quiet end Monday, when a judge ruled that the white woman’s charges will be dismissed if she does not get arrested again in the next six to 12 months.

In court last year at a hearing for Lio, a Westwood police sergeant testified that Lio told the teenage boy, “If you support Black Lives Matter, get the [expletive] out of my house.”

Police said Lio then punched her husband as he attempted to escort her away from the teens, and when he got into a car with the boys, she began banging on the windows and pulling on the locked doors. Lio’s husband, Anthony, testified his wife didn’t strike him, and that the blood came from a cut to his nose that he sustained while doing construction work.

Lio testified at the hearing that “this has never been about race” and that she was instead “trying to convey ... frustration that it’s not OK to cheer on the killing of cops.”

According to prosecutors, Lio’s alleged outburst was provoked by a social media post made by the Black teenager in 2020 that supported defunding the police. An attorney for the teenager’s family said at the hearing that the social media post didn’t advocate violence.

Lio was scheduled to stand trial Monday morning in Dedham District Court, but prosecutors and her attorney, Kevin Reddington, instead reached an agreement that Reddington said “is a very good disposition for Patricia.”

Prosecutors requested a guilty plea and asked Justice Paul J. McCallum to order Lio to complete anger management and diversity awareness courses. However, the judge ruled that while there were “sufficient facts” for an admission of guilt, he would not order Lio to plead guilty, and instead placed her on a yearlong probation with no conditions except to stay away from the Black teen.

In a phone interview Monday, Reddington said Lio’s reaction to her son’s friend was not fueled by racism, but rather by a fear for her own safety stoked by anti-police sentiment at the time. He stressed that Lio had no prior criminal record, and was “going through the pandemic at the peak of a defund the police movement where police were being shot, stabbed, and murdered.”

Lio resigned from the Milton Police Department in October, according to Deputy Chief James A. O’Neil. Reddington said Lio is “done with police departments [and is] putting this case in her rear-view mirror,” focusing instead on being a “happy and devoted” wife and mother.

“I’m glad that this case is finally behind her,” he said.

Because the defendant was a police officer, the case was tried by a special prosecutor from Middlesex County rather than prosecutors in Norfolk County, where the incident took place. A spokeswoman for Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan declined to comment on Monday’s outcome. Ryan recently signed off on proposed legislation to standardize the sentencing for hate crimes, according to her office.

Deputy Chief O’Neil declined to comment on the case but said all Milton police officers are now required to complete an in-house “fair and impartial policing training” when they join the force, as well as an annual refresher course.

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.