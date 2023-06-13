Four killer whales seen off coast of Nantucket a ‘bucket list item’ for researcher

“Bucket list item,” declared Orla O’Brien, who leads the aerial survey team for the aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life. The apex predators are more abundant in colder waters, such as Alaska and Norway, and it’s fairly unusual to see even one orca off the coast of New England, she said.

And not just one. Within moments, three other orcas had risen to the surface, stunning the researchers circling overhead in a small plane on Sunday.

The first splash was small and sudden. Soon more specks of water flew into the air. Then a dorsal fin cut through the surface like a blade. When the huge creature rose above the waves, there was no doubt. It was a rare New England sighting of a killer whale.

Specialists on killer whales told O’Brien the pod was likely an adult male and female with two juveniles since the species tends “to live in family groups,” she said.

Yet the orca most often seen in New England, known as “Old Thom,” famously travels alone. As luck would have it, on Monday he made his first appearance in Massachusetts waters in a year, captivating a captain and his family as it swam alongside several dolphins off Provincetown.

For O’Brien and her research team, it was calm outside when they set off on a 7-hour flight to collect data on marine animals. They came across an array of wildlife: humpback whales bubble feeding, bottlenose dolphins, fin and minke whales.

Around 4:30 p.m., the team was nearing the end of its day when Katherine McKenna, an assistant research scientist, alerted the crew to the little splash she saw, O’Brien said.

As they circled overhead, the splashes kept appearing. McKenna initially assumed it was dolphins but then cried out, “Oh, my god. It’s a killer whale,” O’Brien recounted. “We were like, ‘No way!’”

They swam together in formation, like line dancers performing a routine, O’Brien said. The team photographed them for about 15 minutes before calling it a day.

It was her first time seeing an orca in the wild.

“On the East Coast, it’s just so unusual to see killer whales. For two of us in the plane, myself and our pilot in charge, we’ve never seen killer whales before,” O’Brien said. “It’s just really exciting.”

The next morning, Kevin Simon, 60, was fishing for giant tuna off Provincetown with a small group that included his wife and two sons. Around 10:30 a.m., they saw something about a quarter-mile away quickly bob up and down as it sprayed water. When it appeared broadside, they had a clear view of the distinctive dorsal fin and knew it was an orca, Simon said.

They rolled up their fishing lines and began filming and taking pictures. They followed the orca from a distance for about a half-hour.

“I’ve been fishing that area for close to 35 years, and I’ve never seen an orca,” said Simon, who lives in Buzzards Bay. “I‘ve always wanted to see it and I guess I can cross that one off my list.”

O’Brien later confirmed that Simon had seen “Old Thom,” which is about 30 feet long and weighs around 8 tons. “He’s not actually super old,” but closer to a young adult age, O’Brien said. But he prefers to swim solo unless he sees a pod of dolphins nearby.

That was the case when Simon’s 41-foot boat called “Simon Sez” came along. The orca repeatedly dove into the water alongside several dolphins, making a huffing sound as it surfaced and released air from its spout. Simon posted the videos on Instagram, which quickly drew an audience.

“That day, we found many, many whales, many humpback whales, many dolphins. Lots of feeds going on. And then he was just in the middle of everything. It kind of shocked us,” Simon said. “Definitely the coolest.”

The experience was particularly special because Simon was able to share it with his family, he said.

For O’Brien, witnessing the orcas swim together reminded her why she became a marine biologist.

“They’re just such a charismatic animal that they really capture public attention,” she said. “It has been a bucket list item for me to see at some point in my life, and it was amazing that it happened in such a unique way.”

