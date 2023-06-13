‘He was crying, and I couldn’t get him to stop’: Mother speaks out after acid is poured over Longmeadow playground slides

“My daughter started crying, saying, ‘Mommy, it hurts, it hurts,’ ” Thielen said in a phone interview. “So I went to smell the liquid and it just burned my eyes and nose. That was when I realized that it was not water.”

Ashley Thielen’s children came in contact with a puddle of the chemical solution, which she thought was rainwater, at Bliss Park Playground on Sunday, she said.

A frustrated mother spoke out Tuesday after two of her children, ages 1 and 2, were burned by an acidic chemical poured down the slides of a playground in Longmeadow in what officials denounced as a senseless act of violence.

The liquid was muriatic acid that had been stolen from the pump room of the park’s swimming pool and poured over three slides, fire officials said.

Officials initially said that two children were hurt, but Police Captain Carl Mazzaferro said Tuesday that there were additional injuries.

“We’ve gotten several reports,” he said. “They’ve all been chemical rashes.”

Around 8:15 a.m. Sunday, Thielen walked to the playground with her sons, ages 1 and 5, and her 2-year-old daughter.

As they scampered around, her youngest son climbed on the bottom of a slide and sat in a large puddle, she said. Suddenly, he began to cry.

“I couldn’t get him to stop,” Thielen said. “I was just trying to console him, and it was really weird that he would not calm down.”

When her daughter also began to cry after touching the water, she rushed them home. She called the police and washed the children off, she said.

As she held her son, the sleeves of her jacket and his son’s pants disintegrated, and her hands burned. Her daughter’s thighs began to blister, she said.

“I was so confused,” Thielen said. “I had no idea how concerned to be.”

Firefighters arrived at the family’s home and examined the children.

“They had done a pH test and they said [the liquid] is really acidic,” she said. “Definitely not something you could just buy, you know, normally at a CVS or something.”

Investigators went to the park soon after Thielen left. The perpetrator had apparently climbed two fences and crawled through a ventilation shaft to break into the pool’s storage area, officials said.

“The pool chemicals had been stored properly in a secured area,” officials said. “A great deal of effort was employed to enter this space.”

Muriatic acid is often used to clean swimming pools, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and can cause “severe chemical burns.”

The playground remains closed and is expected to reopen later this week, Mazzaferro said.

Thielen said police officers checked on her family throughout the day Sunday and visited again Monday.

“It’s concerning to realize that somebody intentionally did this,” she said. “I really do hope that somebody can be caught.”

Officials said that they suspect the perpetrator sustained burns on their arms and clothing from handling the chemical. Anyone who noticed suspicious activity at the park Saturday night or knows anyone with new burns is asked to contact police.

“It’s not news that, you know, there are really just disturbed people out there,” Thielen said. “It’s really sad that you have to worry about something like this.”

