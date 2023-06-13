N.H. man charged with stabbing nurse in neck at hospital in Gardner

A not guilty plea was entered Tuesday for Nichols in Gardner District Court, and he was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail with a pretrial hearing slated for July 14, records show. His public defender couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Court papers identified the suspect as David Nichols, a Greenville, N.H. resident charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and attempt to commit a crime in connection with the stabbing, which occurred in Room 15 at the hospital around 8 p.m. Monday.

A 76-year-old New Hampshire man was arrested Monday for allegedly stabbing a nurse in her neck with a pocket knife at Heywood Hospital in Gardner, officials said. The nurse survived the attack as another colleague rushed to her aid, a police report said.

The Gardner police report filed in court said the injured nurse told police she’d noticed that Nichols had disconnected the cords to his monitor and was pacing around the room, so she went over to check on him, since he suffers from COPD and is dependent on oxygen “by nasal cannula.”

The nurse told Nichols to take a seat, the report said, and he initially complied but then stood back up.

“After getting back up, David grabbed her by the neck with his left arm and reached downward,” the report said. “Then she felt a laceration to her neck” and “immediately screamed for help that David had stabbed her.”

The laceration was about three inches long, police said.

The report said a co-worker heard the nurse screaming and ran towards the room with a trash can to shield herself. The co-worker saw Nichols holding a pocket knife, the report said, and she told police that he held it in a “downward position.”

The co-worker “told David to drop the knife several times, and he responded, ‘I just need some air,’” the report said. “David finally dropped the knife, and [the co-worker] told him to kick the knife to her, so he did.”

According to the report, the co-worker then kicked the knife to the side, and security staff placed it in a plastic bag for evidence. The injured nurse was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester for treatment after she was “cleaned up” in Room 17 at Heywood, the report said.

Nichols, meanwhile, expressed remorse for his alleged actions when he spoke with police after receiving his Miranda rights, according to the report.

“David stated that he knew what he did was wrong, but what the hospital was doing was wrong,” the report said. “He alleged he came here with a woman. After speaking to staff, I was advised he was transported here by ambulance and not by a female party.”

Nichols also voiced concern for the nurse he allegedly menaced, at times speaking incoherently, according to the report.

“It should be noted that David was at the hospital seeking medical help,” the report said. “David’s state of mind may have worsened because he was not making any sense. ... A few hours later, while in custody at the Hospital, David asked another nursing staff [member] if the victim was doing okay.”

