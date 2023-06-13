Providence Councilwoman Helen Anthony hit by van in California

PROVIDENCE — Providence City Councilwoman Helen Anthony was hit by a van in Northern California over the weekend, the council office announced Tuesday.
Spokesperson Parker Gavigan said the crash happened while Anthony was on a weekend hiking trip. The second-term Democrat represents the East Side neighborhoods of Ward 2 and is the chair of the Finance Committee.
“According to family members, she is in stable condition and receiving excellent care,” Gavigan said.
Further details about Anthony’s condition or the circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately available.
“Helen is a friend and a colleague,” Council President Rachel Miller said in a statement. “We wish her a speedy recovery. As chair of the Finance Committee, Helen has done incredible work stewarding this year’s budget process.”
The Finance Committee is scheduled to have a public hearing on the budget at 5:30 Tuesday night, followed by a possible vote.
Gavigan said the committee is still planning to meet in Anthony’s absence. He said the vice-chair Juan Pichardo, who agreed to pay a $3,000 fine last week for campaign finance violations, has also notified the council president that he won’t be attending.
The committee will have a quorum if the other three members attend the meeting.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
