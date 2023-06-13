Replica of historical vessel The Amistad heads to Martha’s Vineyard for Juneteenth celebrations

The Mende demanded that the enslavers sail the ship to Sierra Leone, where they had been abducted, but the enslavers deceived them and steered the ship north to New London, Conn., where the Mende were imprisoned on murder charges, according to the National Archives .

The 128-foot replica commemorates the events of July 1, 1839, when 53 African men and children from the Mende tribe who were headed to a life of enslavement fought for their freedom and took over the Cuban vessel.

A replica of the historical Amistad schooner will visit Martha’s Vineyard for Juneteenth celebrations this week, as it leaves the Mystic Seaport Museum in Stonington, Conn., its host for most of the year, and continues its 2023 Voyage for Freedom Tour , museum officials said.

Nearly two years after the revolt, the US Supreme Court ordered the immediate release of the remaining 35 survivors, who were returned to their homeland. The success of the Amistad case helped abolitionist groups gain support to end slavery.

The arrival of the reproduction Amistad to Martha’s Vineyard coincides with the island’s celebration of Juneteenth, the traditional June 19 celebration of the end of slavery in the United States.

The replica is operated by Discovering Amistad, a non-profit educational organization that aims to educate the public on freedom, slavery, and the “achievement of justice,” according to the organization. A longstanding partnership between Discovering Amistad and the Mystic Seaport Museum allows the Amistad to be used as a vessel for education.

Peter Armstrong, president of the Mystic Seaport Museum and a member of the board of directors at Discovering Amistad, said the museum is responsible for ensuring that the “boat can sail” and collaborates with Discovering Amistad to spread the organization’s message, “particularly with young people.”

The Amistad will be greeted Friday at Tisbury Wharf with a welcome reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 144 Beach Road in Vineyard Haven. According to Discovering Amistad’s website, free public tours of the schooner will be offered during the event.

For island visitors and residents unable to attend the reception, the Amistad will host additional free tours during an Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shannon McKenzie, vice president of operations at the Mystic Seaport Museum, said crew members can explain more during the tours about the history of the boat and share the larger message within the vessel.

To access the tours register at the Discovering Amistad website. McKenzie said the boat has “a site-specific” reservation system, and only a limited number of people can be aboard at once.

On Monday, the Amistad will head to a gospel brunch and open house at 1 Dock St. in Edgartown for additional tours.

Emma Obregon Dominguez can be reached at emma.obregon@globe.com. Follow her on Instagram @eobredom.