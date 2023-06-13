Salem marketing czar, who helped rebrand the Witch City, tapped by Healey to lead state’s tourism office

Fox served two stints as Destination Salem’s executive director, totaling nearly 20 years in the role. After a five-year hiatus, she was hired back to lead the organization in 2007 while Kim Driscoll, now the state’s lieutenant governor, was the city’s mayor.

Governor Maura Healey’s administration has appointed Kate Fox, who led marketing for the city of Salem through the COVID-19 pandemic and countless enormous Halloween celebrations, to take the helm of the state’s Office of Travel and Tourism.

“We’re thrilled Kate will bring decades of experience working in the tourism industry to this role and excited to see her strengthen Massachusetts’ capacity to attract new visitors and businesses to our beautiful state,” Driscoll said in a statement announcing the appointment. In her new role, Fox will be tasked with promoting some of the state’s biggest events, including the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Destination Salem, a public-private nonprofit, is tasked with marketing events in the North Shore city, which generates more than $140 million from the tourism industry per year. Her appointment comes amid repeated promises by Healey to make Massachusetts more competitive with other states.

October has long stood as its busiest time of the year; Fox has said that travel that month alone accounts for about 30 percent of the Witch City’s annual tourism, with hundreds of thousands flocking to Salem for its world-renown Haunted Happenings celebration.

But she was also part of an effort in recent years to rebrand Salem as more than an October tourist destination, which included adopting a new logo and motto (“Still Making History”) to move the city beyond its spooky reputation.

”Wherever you go, the witch is first,” Fox told the Globe in 2011. “But we’re trying to let people know we have an incredible shop-and-dine scene, too.”

State officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for Fox’s salary.

Fox’s predecessor, Keiko Orrall, was making a $132,499 salary before leaving this year. Orrall, a former state lawmaker and leading Republican Party figure, was tapped by Governor Charlie Baker’s administration for the job in early 2019, months after her unsuccessful bid for state treasurer. Orrall was a political ally of Baker, who backed the Lakeville Republican for GOP national committeewoman years earlier, and she got the job without having any previous jobs in the travel or tourism industry.

During her time working in the city, Fox served on the Salem Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors, the Salem Main Streets Steering Committee, and was a commissioner for the Essex National Heritage Commission.

She was previously president of the North of Boston Convention and Visitors Board of Directors, which promotes Essex County as a travel destination.

Fox lives in Beverly and holds a bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Religious Studies from William Smith College.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross. Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.