State officials asking public for help reporting wild turkey sightings

“Reports are welcome from all regions of Massachusetts, from the most rural communities to more densely-populated areas,” the statement says. “The summer wild turkey survey is a fun way for people to connect with nature while contributing valuable data to MassWildlife biologists.”

“Every year from June 1 to August 31, wild turkey reports from the public help our biologists determine productivity, compare long-term reproductive success, and estimate fall harvest potential,” says a statement on the official mass.gov website.

State wildlife officials are asking the public to report wild turkey sightings this summer as part of their annual survey of the distinctive birds .

Advertisement

Residents, the statement says, can contribute to the survey “by reporting observations of hens (female turkeys), poults (newly-hatched turkeys), jakes (juvenile males), and toms (adult males)” by entering the pertinent information in an online form.

The statement said the form “has been updated for the 2023 to include a map that allows collection of more accurate location information. Users have the option zoom to their location on the map or type in an address.”

In addition, the statement included a helpful link explaining the physical differences between male and female turkeys.

The state website says the wild turkey was widespread in Massachusetts centuries ago, before the European colonization of the Americas.

The last known native bird was killed in the Commonwealth in 1851, the site says, but the turkeys made a comeback in the 1970s, when MassWildlife biologists trapped about three dozen in New York and released them in the Berkshires.

“Today the populations are estimated at between 30,000 and 35,000 birds!” the site says. “Under careful management, the future looks bright for turkeys. Sportsmen, naturalists, and other wildlife enthusiasts welcome their return.”

Sometimes wild turkeys can get a little testy with humans, however.

Advertisement

In March, a wild turkey attacked a postal carrier in Cambridge.

During breeding season, which lasts from March to May, wild turkeys are more active in Massachusetts and may display higher levels of aggression, according to the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife. The state recommends scaring aggressive turkeys away “with loud noises, swatting with a broom or water sprayed from a hose.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This story will be updated when more information is released.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.