Teen driver killed in crash while leaving high school in Western Mass.

The student was leaving Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School on Sykes Street at 2:21 p.m. when their car, a 1988 Chevrolet Suburban, was struck on the driver’s side by a a 2000 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, Palmer police said in a statement.

A 16-year-old driver was killed in a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer near a high school campus in the Western Massachusetts town of Palmer Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The truck driver was not injured and is cooperating with investigators, the statement said.

School administrators have been working to notify all students and parents and will have support services available for all students and staff on Wednesday, the statement said.

Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School administrators and the Hampden district attorney’s office could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

No other information was immediately available.

