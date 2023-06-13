Today in History: June 13

Birthdays: Actor Malcolm McDowell is 80. Former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon is 79. Singer Dennis Locorriere is 74. Actor Richard Thomas is 72. Actor Jonathan Hogan is 72. Actor Stellan Skarsgard is 72. Comedian Tim Allen is 70. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is 66. Actor Ally Sheedy is 61. TV anchor Hannah Storm is 61.Actor Lisa Vidal is 58. Singer David Gray is 55. R&B singer Deniece Pearson (Five Star) is 55. Rock musician Soren Rasted (Aqua) is 54. Actor Jamie Walters is 54. Singer-musician Rivers Cuomo (Weezer) is 53. Country singer Susan Haynes is 51. Actor Steve-O is 49. Country singer Jason Michael Carroll is 45. Actor Ethan Embry is 45. Actor Chris Evans is 42. Actor Sarah Schaub is 40. Singer Raz B is 38. Actor Kat Dennings is 37. Actor Ashley Olsen is 37. Actor Mary-Kate Olsen is 37. DJ/producer Gesaffelstein is 36. Actor Aaron Johnson is 33.

Today is Tuesday, June 13, the 164th day of 2023. There are 201 days left in the year.

In 1865, Nobel Prize-winning poet-playwright William Butler Yeats was born in Dublin, Ireland.

In 1942, a four-man Nazi sabotage team arrived on Long Island, New York, three days before a second four-man team landed in Florida. (All eight men were arrested after two members of the first group defected.) President Franklin D. Roosevelt created the Office of Strategic Services and the Office of War Information.

In 1966, the Supreme Court ruled in Miranda v. Arizona that criminal suspects had to be informed of their constitutional right to consult with an attorney and to remain silent.

In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Solicitor-General Thurgood Marshall to become the first Black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. The Mystic River Bridge was rededicated as Maurice J. Tobin Memorial Bridge.

In 1971, The New York Times began publishing excerpts of the Pentagon Papers, a secret study of America’s involvement in Vietnam from 1945 to 1967 that had been leaked to the paper by military analyst Daniel Ellsberg.

In 1977, James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., was recaptured following his escape three days earlier from a Tennessee prison.

In 1981, a scare occurred during a parade in London when a teenager fired six blank shots at Queen Elizabeth II.

In 1983, the U.S. space probe Pioneer 10, launched in 1972, became the first spacecraft to leave the solar system as it crossed the orbit of Neptune.

In 1996, the 81-day-old Freemen standoff ended as 16 remaining members of the anti-government group surrendered to the FBI and left their Montana ranch.

In 1997, a jury voted unanimously to give Timothy McVeigh the death penalty for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing. The Chicago Bulls captured their fifth NBA championship in seven years with a 90-86 victory over the Utah Jazz in game six.

In 2005, a jury in Santa Maria, California, acquitted Michael Jackson of molesting a 13-year-old cancer survivor at his Neverland ranch.

In 2013, the White House said it had conclusive evidence that Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime had used chemical weapons against opposition forces seeking to overthrow the government. The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously threw out attempts to patent human genes, siding with advocates who said the multibillion-dollar biotechnology industry should not have exclusive control over genetic information found in the human body.

In 2016, a day after the Orlando, Florida, nightclub shooting rampage that claimed 49 victims, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton offered drastically different proposals for stemming the threat of terrorism and gun violence; Trump focused heavily on the nation’s immigration system (even though the shooter was U.S. born) and redoubled his call for temporarily banning Muslims from the United States, while Clinton said that as president she would prioritize stopping “lone wolf” attackers and reiterated her call for banning assault weapons.

In 2018, President Trump declared that his summit with Kim Jong Un had ended any nuclear threat from North Korea, though the meeting had produced no details on how or when weapons might be eliminated or reduced. On the eve of the start of the World Cup in Russia, FIFA voters chose to award the 2026 World Cup to North America.

In 2020, Atlanta’s police chief resigned, hours after the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks; protests over the shooting grew turbulent, and the Wendy’s restaurant at the scene of the shooting was gutted by flames.

Last year, the committee investigating the Capitol attack was told that Donald Trump’s closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of Jan. 6, but the defeated president was becoming “detached from reality” and clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power. Nancy Brophy, a self-published romance novelist who once wrote an online essay called “How to Murder Your Husband,” was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in Portland, Oregon for murdering her husband in 2018. Philip Baker Hall, a character actor of film and theater who memorably hunted down a long-overdue library book in “Seinfeld,” died at age 90.

