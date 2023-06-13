Transport company claims bill would boost legislator’s ambulance service

Ziad Rousan, co-owner of Apex Medical Transportation, said passage of the bill would force the closure of his company and other businesses that rely on revenue from stretcher van transportation. He also claims the bill would benefit Representative Jacquelyn Baginski, a Cranston Democrat who works as director of business development for Professional Ambulance, a Providence company run by her family.

The legislation would prohibit transporting patients by stretcher in a vehicle unless that person holds an emergency medical services license, and was proposed by Representative Patricia A. Serpa, a West Warwick Democrat.

PROVIDENCE — An owner of a non-emergency medical transportation company is claiming a bill coming to the House floor on Tuesday evening would benefit a House member whose family runs an ambulance company.

Advertisement

“It’s very concerning to me that legislators will vote on a bill that could directly profit one of them,” Rousan said. “This makes me fear that very powerful people are going to close down my business and prevent the handicapped population from having an available middle option, which is non-emergency stretcher transportation.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

He argued that stretcher van transportation is more cost effective than ambulance transportation, and he said the bill would eliminate non-emergency options for those who do not qualify under state programs, forcing disabled people to pay “exorbitant” ambulance rates for non-emergency transport.

Rousan said legislators have taken language from a bill that non-emergency transport companies opposed and grafted it onto a House bill that those companies had previously supported. Now that merged bill is moving rapidly as the General Assembly aims to wrap up this year’s legislative session on Thursday.

Baginski said she will likely recuse herself from the vote on the House floor. But she rejected the notion that the bill is meant to enrich her family’s business.

“I would say anyone who thinks I’m going to get rich serving Medicaid patients clearly doesn’t know much about the Medicaid system,” she said. “I can’t lie and say it will have no impact, but it’s not going to be a windfall. And this is about protecting our ambulance service licenses.”

Advertisement

Baginski said that for many years people had to travel in ambulances only if their doctors felt they were sick enough to travel on a stretcher. But she said Medical Transportation Management, the state’s non-emergency medical transportation manager, made a change about 18 months ago allowing people on stretchers to use “ambulettes” and other transportation services other than ambulances.

“They will take people in an after-market van with after-market stretchers to do the work of an ambulance, which is incredibly unsafe,” Baginski said. “It is terrible for patients.”

Ambulances use specialized pieces of equipment to keep patients safe, she said. “I bet my left kidney there’s no equipment like that in these ambulettes,” she said.

Baginski said Professional Ambulance is not trying to take business from anyone. “We are trying to protect the sanctity of ambulance service licenses and EMT licenses,” she said.

Rousan maintained that non-emergency transportation companies have transported people on stretches for years. “If it was a problem, if it was unsafe, we would have seen many people die,” he said. His company’s data indicates that none of its stretcher passengers needed any medical attention while in transit, he said, and the company complies with MTM requirements in areas such as stretcher securement training, CPR and First Aid certification, driving record checks, and drug testing.

Advertisement

In 2021, a 77-year-old Coventry woman died after getting a ride back from a dialysis appointment with an MTM subcontractor, Assured Transportation. The Ford Transit van suddenly crossed the double-yellow line and collided head-on with a black Mercedes Benz SUV. The van driver was under the influence of liquor or drugs, police said, noting they found an open bottle of Modelo beer in the front cupholder. The state ended up fining MTM $600,000.

But Rousan said that incident involved a patient in a wheelchair, not a stretcher, and has nothing to do with the proposed legislation. “They are trying to use that tragedy to their advantage,” he said of advocates for the bill.

Baginski said that while the patient was in a wheelchair, “It speaks to the lack of oversight that some non-emergency medical transportation companies benefit from. You get what you pay for.”

Paul Valletta Jr., legislative director for the Rhode Island State Association of Firefighters, said the bill does not directly affect union members because fire departments do emergency transportation only. But he said he supports the legislation because ambulances provide better medical care and equipment for patients.

“We have no skin in the game,” Valletta said. But he argued that’s it’s better for patient care to have trained medical personnel on board. “I worked for a private ambulance, and I can tell you anything can happen. No runs are routine. Anything can happen when you are dealing with sick people.”

Advertisement

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.