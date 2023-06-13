Vermont authorities probe Treat Williams fatal crash; driver took left turn into motorcycle driven by actor, police say

He said the agency had no updates to provide beyond the statement that State Police released Monday. Silverman said State Police will put out an updated statement when “we have additional information to share.”

Authorities were continuing Tuesday to investigate the two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of actor Treat Williams in Vermont.

No charges have been filed in connection with the fatal crash, which occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Monday on Vermont Route 30 just north of Morse Hill Road in Dover, Vt.

According to Monday’s statement, a 2008 Honda Element driven by a 35-year-old Pownal, Vt. man tried to turn left into a parking lot. The driver stopped his vehicle, put on his left turn signal, and then turned into the path of a 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle that Williams was driving, State Police said.

“Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle,” the statement said. “He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.”

The other driver sustained minor injuries and wasn’t taken to a hospital, officials said.

“The investigation into this crash is in its early stages,” the statement said. “A member of the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was on scene Monday evening, and team members will return to the location of the collision Tuesday, June 13, to continue processing the scene.”

Authorities are asking witnesses to call the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421. Tipsters can also provide information anonymously online.

“No further details are available at this time,” the statement said. “The state police will release additional information as the investigation progresses.”

Williams made his movie debut in 1975 as a police officer in the movie “Deadly Hero” and appeared in more than 120 TV and film roles, including “The Eagle Has Landed,” “Prince of the City” and “Once Upon a Time in America.”

He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role as George Berger in the 1979 movie version of the hit musical “Hair.”

He was well known on the small screen for his starring role in “Everwood” as Dr. Andrew Brown, a widowed brain surgeon.

A number of Hollywood celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to Williams when news of his death broke Monday night.

“He had it all,” tweeted actor Billy Baldwin. “Smart. Talented. Funny. Charming. Successful. Handsome. Compassionate. Heart of gold. And that name… Treat Williams. He truly and deeply cared about what’s going on here in America and around the world. Climate change, social justice, freedom, truth, tolerance… love.”

Baldwin said Williams was beloved ”by his family, friends, fans, colleagues… his community. A terrible loss. You will be missed. Rest in power Treat.”

Hours before Williams was killed, the 71-year-old Manchester Center, Vt. resident had posted a video clip of his picturesque rural property captioned “Hay day.”

In a statement issued to the show business outlet Deadline, Williams’s family said he was devoted to his loved ones and to his profession.

“Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it,” the statement said. “To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. This story will be updated when more information is released.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.