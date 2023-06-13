Will Rhode Island strengthen workers’ defense against wage theft?

Since many Rhode Island workers don’t know how to spot wage theft in the first place, they’re unable to advocate for themselves to get their families out of a dangerous situation.

Despite several initiatives in Rhode Island to curb wage theft and help workers advocate for themselves, the state’s employment law isn’t yet strong enough to create real, impactful consequences for the bad employers who steal millions of dollars from hard-working Rhode Islanders every year.

The smallest state in the country is grappling with a very big problem: wage theft and worker misclassification. And it’s time for Rhode Island to take action and send a clear message to exploitative employers: Rhode Island is not open for your shady business practices.

So how does one spot wage theft? Rhode Island’s Wage Payment Laws contain detailed language on what classifies as wage theft. Here are some examples:

A painter might have a couple of hours tacked onto their shift but not get paid overtime. That’s wage theft.

Ever get paid in cash instead of with an official paycheck? Your employer is trying to avoid reporting that they paid you; that’s wage theft.

Workers might be misclassified as independent contractors instead of employees since independent contractors are excluded from benefits like healthcare, retirement, and unemployment insurance. Misclassification is the most common form of wage theft of all and cheats taxpayers. This practice also weakens the bargaining power of other workers by putting downward pressure on hourly wages in affected industries and occupations.

These unscrupulous contractors also undercut the prices that responsible contractors offer by underpaying their workers. This creates an uneven playing field where responsible contractors have a tougher time competing. Construction clients often go for the cheapest option when it comes to labor, not realizing that it’s the cheapest option because their workers are getting robbed. Had those clients chosen union labor that pays workers responsibly, they wouldn’t be dealing with cut corners, change orders, and safety violations.

So what happens to all these thieves hiding in plain sight? Irresponsible employers continue to steal from workers and usually receive nothing more than a slap on the wrist and a misdemeanor. Unethical employers gaslight their own workers into thinking that a missed paycheck is normal and that they should be grateful to have a job in the first place.

Since launching Protect Your Pay RI, we’ve received hundreds of submissions from Rhode Island workers alleging that their employer has stolen wages from them. Though we can help many of these workers get themselves into equitable construction jobs with honest employers, it’s impossible for us to stop these problematic employers from committing wage theft again. They open new businesses under new titles, move their operations to new headquarters, or simply continue to steal money from workers because the current legal punishment for these offenses doesn’t deter them – not one bit.

Some argue that occasionally, there are legitimate worker classification disputes, and those employers shouldn’t be penalized. But Rhode Island can’t make the sweeping assumption that these employers misclassify workers in good faith while the economic toll on our state’s treasury continues to rack up millions of dollars in unpaid payroll taxes each year.

Our state needs to crack down on businesses that knowingly and willfully commit wage theft, especially in worker misclassification cases, by prosecuting these offenses as felonies. We must prevent our workers and our economy from being exploited. When dishonest contractors are getting away with exploiting workers, it hurts our families, our communities, and our state. Rhode Island needs to send the message that we’re not open for business if you’re going to exploit workers.

Gregory Mancini is the executive director/general counsel for BuildRI, an organization which promotes local economic development initiatives in the construction industry.