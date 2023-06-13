Charges dismissed against man shot by New Hampshire state troopers

OSSIPEE, N.H. (AP) — A judge has dismissed multiple charges against a man who was wounded during a confrontation with three state troopers in 2019.

The charges, including criminal threatening and reckless conduct, were dismissed against John Swanson, 57, following a competency hearing, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said in a news release Monday.

He had been charged by the Carroll County Attorney's office after police said he had threatened them and that they heard gunshots from his house when they tried to arrest him.