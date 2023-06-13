The breach of Ukraine’s Kakhovka dam and the nearby nuclear plant

In the early hours of June 6, the Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River in Ukraine was breached, unleashing the Dnieper’s mighty torrent onto lands, people, and animals downstream. Some 80 towns in southern Ukraine and at least 40,000 people are at risk from the flooding; the supply of drinking water for hundreds of thousands more is compromised, as are irrigation systems that water thousands of hectares of agricultural lands. Hundreds of tons of machine oil and chemicals, together with a multitude of landmines, are being swept downstream , contaminating the riverbanks and the Black Sea. While evacuations and humanitarian relief efforts are underway on the Ukrainian-controlled side of the Dnieper, the desperate calls for help on the Russian-controlled side, where the flooding is more severe, are going unanswered, with the Russian military reportedly blocking the evacuation of civilians from the affected areas.

The breach of the Kakhovka dam caused another set of concerns: some 150 kilometers upstream from it is the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest. It’s been occupied by Russian troops since March 5, 2022.

The plant’s cooling systems rely on the supply of water from the Kakhovka reservoir created by the dam. The reservoir is draining fast, its water levels falling over a three-day period last week from 16 meters to 12 meters, the level below which the pumps and pipes from the plant can no longer reach the water that’s needed to cool the nuclear fuel in the six reactors and in the spent fuel pools. In the coming days, the water level in the reservoir is expected to fall to as low as 6 meters.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom, the situation at the Zaporizhzhia plant is not critical, however. There are reasons for a cautious sigh of relief that a major nuclear disaster is not imminent. One reason is the existence of a cooling pond, separated from the draining reservoir, which had been filled by the Ukrainian operating staff to capacity in anticipation of just such an eventuality. In addition to this pond, there are other emergency sources of water, including aquafers, from which the water in the plant’s cooling system can be replenished.

Another reason the Zaporizhzhia plant was not immediately compromised is that the cooling needs at the plant have been diminished by powering down its reactors. When the Zaporizhzhia plant was occupied by the Russian forces in early March 2022, three out of six reactors were offline. In September 2022, after the plant experienced repeated power outages, the rest of the units were powered down, five operating in a cold shutdown mode and one in hot shutdown, generating just enough power to supply the plant and its satellite city of Enerhodar. After the Kakhovka dam breach, that reactor unit, too, was transferred into a cold shutdown mode. Under these conditions, the water in the cooling pond will be sufficient to service the needs of the plant for several months. If, that is, the cooling pond and the associated systems sustain no damage.

The longer-term repercussions of the dam breach and the draining of the reservoir for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are much more drastic, however. Without repairing the dam and refilling the reservoir — a major and costly engineering undertaking — it will be impossible to restart the plant’s operation, even after its potential liberation from the Russians. The reactor units cannot be put back online to generate electricity at full capacity without an abundant and reliable supply of water for cooling, which the dam’s reservoir had provided. Unable to use the plant itself, Russia has rendered the plant unusable for Ukraine, a $30 billion asset — capable of generating 6 gigawatts a year, a quarter of Ukraine’s pre-war electricity needs — stolen and then left wasting for years to come.

Another troubling question is that if the Russians are not restrained in causing a major humanitarian and ecological disaster by blowing up a dam — as Ukrainian and Western leaders contend and is a war crime under the Geneva Convention — what else are they capable of? Would they cause a similar or worse calamity if the Ukrainian counteroffensive forces them to retreat from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant? After all, the Russian military reportedly mined the perimeter of the plant where tons of nuclear material is stored.

As the international community ponders these prospects, the ghost of the Chernobyl catastrophe, the world’s worst nuclear accident that in 1986 covered swaths of Ukraine and Europe in radioactive fallout, returns to haunt. The parallels are uncanny: Chernobyl, the Kakhovka dam destruction, and the potential disaster at Zaporizhzhia all expose the lies of the governments in Moscow and their callous indifference toward massive and needless human suffering.

Mariana Budjeryn is a senior research associate with the Project on Managing the Atom at the Harvard Kennedy School Belfer Center and the author of “Inheriting the Bomb: The Collapse of the USSR and the Nuclear Disarmament of Ukraine.”