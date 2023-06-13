Impeachments, insurrection, indictments — and indifference from Trump’s followers

In a recent CBS News/You Gov poll , 80 percent of likely GOP voters said Trump should still be able to serve as president even if he’s convicted on any of the 37 charges related to his possession of classified documents. It’s yet another confirmation that no one should have needed — there is nothing Trump can do that will make his base scatter.

It’s not that Republicans defending Donald Trump don’t believe that the former president willfully took boxes of classified documents when he left the White House; piled them up in unsecured locations all over Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate; endangered national security by showing them to guests; and tried everything short of smothering them in ketchup and eating them to keep them despite federal officials repeatedly demanding their swift return.

From his first day as a candidate in 2015, Trump tested what he could get away with. His bigoted tear into Mexican immigrants should have aborted his campaign. That also should have been the case when he mocked a disabled journalist and belittled Senator John McCain’s military service in Vietnam.

We know what happened next. An insatiable appetite for Trump’s bullying, shrillness, and unchecked endorsement of white supremacy propelled him to the Republican nomination. Even audio of him admitting sexual misconduct against women couldn’t upend his path to the White House.

A catastrophic, chaotic presidency. Two impeachments. A deadly insurrection he incited in an attempt to overturn an election he historically lost. And now Trump’s second indictment, arrest, and arraignment — this one federal — in two months. Others are expected in the coming months. But Republicans still aren’t budging.

Wondering if this latest infraction will be the one that finally shatters the devotion of Trump followers is like asking someone who chooses to live in a cave whether they want light. Republicans have had numerous opportunities to dump Trump. They’ve refused. Yet with each Trump travesty, pundits and pollsters try to convince themselves that this time the former president’s minions will finally abandon him. They keep trying to find a redemption off-ramp for Trumpists because the need to rehabilitate white supremacy is far stronger than efforts to eradicate it.

This is a nation where, 158 years after the Confederacy’s defeat, many still defend the honor of traitors who seceded, turned their guns on fellow Americans, and fought to protect and expand Black enslavement. Why would anyone think classified documents haphazardly stored, among other places, next to a toilet would finally break Trump’s sway over his followers?

At a 2016 campaign stop in Iowa, Trump declared, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK? It’s, like, incredible.” Originally regarded as empty braggadocio, it was no throwaway line. It defines Trump’s political buoyancy. That comment, made at a Christian university, was greeted with laughs, applause, and someone who shouted, “We love you.”

His followers heard his words and gave them flesh and blood. Trump made his grudges their grudges. His travails they receive as their own. He fed them a poisonous lie about the 2020 presidential election and they breached the US Capitol in his name. Many still believe that lie as gospel. It’s not about country or even party, but racist ideology as old as America.

“So scary are the consequences of a collapse of white privilege that many Americans have flocked to a political platform that supports and translates violence against the defenseless as strength,” Toni Morrison, who understood this nation better than it understands itself, wrote shortly after the 2016 presidential election. “People are not so much angry as terrified, with the kind of terror that makes knees tremble.”

As hate crimes continue to spike and white extremism emboldened is the nation’s biggest terrorist threat, Trump’s followers have caused a nation to tremble with them. Even Jan. 6 insurrectionists convicted and sentenced to years in prison have not been a deterrent to those encouraging violence after Trump’s latest indictment.

This is what happens to people dialed into their phony victimization and beliefs that equality is the province of whiteness (or those willing to employ pretzel logic to twist toward white adjacency) while accountability is a punishment only for those they don’t like.

Eight years ago this week, Trump descended an escalator in his garish Manhattan “tower” to announce his bid for the Republican presidential nomination. He’s been dragging this nation through hell ever since, and his followers remain down for a ride that has pulverized political norms, the rule of law, and democracy itself. And that’s shocking only to those who still refuse to acknowledge the white supremacist origins of Trump’s repulsive success.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.