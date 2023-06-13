Abington outlasts Northbridge in an epic four-hour, 14-inning marathon to win a wild Division 4 baseball semifinal

“We just watched 14 innings of intense, crazy high school baseball where neither team wanted to give in,” Abington head coach Stephen Perakslis. “The pitching on both sides was outstanding.”

In a marathon four-hour game, that started with seven no-hit innings from Abington starter Steve Madden, the No. 12 Green Wave put up a five-spot in the top of the 14th to defeat No. 9 Northbridge, 5-1, at LeLacheur Park to return to the Division 4 state final for the second time in three years.

LOWELL — It took 13 scoreless innings for Abington to get its bats going Tuesday afternoon. Once they did, they weren’t about to stop at one.

Advertisement

Junior Cullen Crocker got the Green Wave (16-8) on the board in the 14th with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly. With two outs, junior Jake Centrella followed him with a two-run double, then scored on freshman Ryan Solomini’s double. Junior John Sellon followed him with an RBI single of the middle to push the lead to five.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Madden departed the game after seven no-hit innings with eight strikeouts, walking four and hitting one batter. The Rams (14-10) got their first hit in the eighth from junior Ryan Bedigian off Abington reliever Henry Rogers, but Rogers settled in with 6⅔ innings of relief. He gave up a run in the bottom of the 14th, but it was far too late for the Rams.

“That was the best game I’ve seen Steve Madden pitch in his three years here,” Perakslis said.

The pressure wasn’t new for Rogers, who entered last year’s semifinal loss to Manchester-Essex with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning, two outs, and a 2-0 count to the batter. He got out of it with a strikeout.

“I’ve put him in some really tough spots,” Perakslis said. “He’s used to it by now. But he’s the one that I have a lot of faith in. I know he’s going to throw a strike. He’s got a lot of movement on the ball, and he’s not afraid of anything.”

Advertisement

Senior Michael Cary pitched 5⅔ innings of one-hit ball for the Rams to start the game. Junior Joey McKeown followed him with 6⅓ shutout frames in relief.