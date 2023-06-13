Bella Boyer delivers decisive blow to send top-seeded Central Catholic to Division 1 softball title game

Boyer clubbed a two-run homer as top-seeded Central Catholic defeated No. 5 Peabody, 4-2, at UMass Lowell. The Raiders (23-1) advance to the state championship for the first time and will play the King Philip-Taunton winner Saturday at UMass Amherst (TBA).

But the ball jumps off the bat anytime the sophomore center fielder makes contact. In the bottom of the fifth inning of Tuesday’s Division 1 softball semifinal, the score tied at 2, Boyer delivered the hit of her varsity softball career..

In the first pitch of the at bat, Boyer barreledinto an arcing shot that landed well beyond the left field fence.

“The at-bat before that, I noticed that they were cramming me inside,” said Boyer, who also cracked a double. “I’ve been working really hard with my hitting coach, and my dad, who also works with me at hitting, to make sure that I stayed loaded back and getting inside. I kind of saw it coming and just thought that I had to get a hard hit, wasn’t thinking that I needed to hit a home run and get my hands through.”

“Bella has done a couple of key, clutch things for us this year,” said Central Catholic coach Stacy Ciccolo. “She’s a solid contact hitter and that one she got a whole lot of.”

Juniors Abby Bettencourt and Logan Lomasney hit solo home runs for the Tanners (20-2).

Division 3 State

Middleboro 3, Triton 0 — Middleborough senior captain Alex Welch thought she hit a high pop-up foul down the right field line.

But the entire Sachems team knew Welch had absolutely crushed a towering home run, immediately sprinting out of dugout to celebrate.

Welch has been on a tear, smacking her sixth home run of the postseason in a 3-0 Division 3 semifinal victory for sixth-seeded Middleboro over No. 7 Triton at Rockwood Field on the campus of Worcester State. The Sachems (20-4) return to the Division 3 championship game for the second consecutive season to face the winner of No. 4 Norton and No. 9 Bishop Fenwick at UMass-Amherst on a date and time to be announced.

Welch’s two-run first inning homer traveled well beyond the fence, over a massive protective net and was announced as the farthest home run ever hit at Rockwood Field.

“I don’t think that’s fair, I don’t know where that’s going, it felt like a giant pop up foul ball,” said Welch. “It went out, it was really surprising honestly. It felt really good though.”

Fellow senior captain Cassidy Machado twirled a gem, striking out 15 in a three-hit complete game shutout. The Nicholls commit worked both sides of the plate, exercising plus velocity and tight spin to stymie hitters.

“Again, you talk about your leaders: my two leaders, Cassidy and Alex, they make me look good,” said Middleborough coach Dan Sylvia.

Sophomore Emma Penniman, the Cape Ann League Kinney MVP, struck out 10 for the Vikings (19-5).

Cam Kerry reported from Lowell and Worcester.





