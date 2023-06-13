Here’s what’s planned for Pride Night at Fenway Park

That year, former NBA center Jason Collins threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Since then, the Red Sox have honored many members of the LGTBQ+ community and have expanded the event.

The team’s first Pride Night was held in 2013, before many other teams implemented the idea.

The Red Sox will hold Pride Night at Fenway Park on Tuesday night, featuring a number of events before and during the game.

Last year, chef Tiffany Faison was accompanied by three drag queens to throw out the first pitch.

Celebrity DJ and Peloton instructor Jess King will throw out the first pitch Tuesday. King will also host a block party inside Fenway Park once the gates open at 5:40 p.m.

Performing at the block party will be trans dancer/activist Lily Rose Valore. On the same concourse, New Hampshire’s chapter of Free Mom Hugs will be providing “mom hugs” to anyone who wants them.

While the partying and hugging is happening on the main concourse, DJ Harlow Havoc will host a “pre-game Pride Party” on the Sam Adams roof deck.

The New Hampshire’s Gay men’s Chorus will sing the National Anthem while members of OUTVETS, New England’s first LQBTQ+ veteran organization, bear flags.

Throughout the day and night on Tuesday, the park will fly the Intersex Progress Flag, a slight adaptation of the traditional progress pride flag.



