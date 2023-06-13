David Pastore surges to the lead in second round of Mass Open

After the amateurs lit up the first day of the Mass Open, the pros found their footing on day two as as Stamford, Conn. native David Pastore shot to the lead with a second-round 66 to put him 10-under through 36 holes.

Xaverian graduates Joseph Lenane and Jack Boulger, who led the way early on Monday, struggled Tuesday in shooting 1-over and even, respectively. Amateur John Broderick stayed consistent, carding a second straight 68 to trail Pastore by two strokes at 8-under.