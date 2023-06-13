Doug Christiansen is named ECAC Hockey commissioner

Doug Christiansen has been named the new commissioner for ECAC Hockey, the league announced Tuesday morning. He replaces outgoing commissioner Steve Hagwell, who is retiring at the end of the month after 24 years in the league, the last 18 as commissioner.

Christiansen has served in a range of roles over the past two decades, including player, coach, general manager, administrator, adviser, and speaker. Most recently, the Wisconsin native served as deputy commissioner of the United States Hockey League, overseeing the league’s hockey operations and properties and serving as the primary point of contact for USA Hockey, NHL Central Scouting, and media entities.