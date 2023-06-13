Doug Christiansen is named ECAC Hockey commissioner

Doug Christiansen has been named the new commissioner for ECAC Hockey, the league announced Tuesday morning. He replaces outgoing commissioner Steve Hagwell, who is retiring at the end of the month after 24 years in the league, the last 18 as commissioner.
Christiansen has served in a range of roles over the past two decades, including player, coach, general manager, administrator, adviser, and speaker. Most recently, the Wisconsin native served as deputy commissioner of the United States Hockey League, overseeing the league’s hockey operations and properties and serving as the primary point of contact for USA Hockey, NHL Central Scouting, and media entities.
Advertisement
This appointment marks a return to the ECAC for Christiansen, who skated for four seasons at Union from 1998-2002.
“Doug is very well-respected in hockey circles and is a great choice as the new ECAC Hockey commissioner,” Hockey East commissioner Steve Metcalf said in a statement. “He’ll build upon the great foundation that Steve Hagwell has put in place. I look forward to working with him in his new role.”
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.