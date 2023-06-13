Kiké Hernández loses job as Red Sox’ starting shortstop

The move doesn’t come as a surprise. Hernández leads the majors in errors with 14, 12 of which have been on throws. Hernández’s most recent throwing error occurred during the fourth inning of Monday night’s loss to the Rockies.

Hernández will shift to a utility role, playing second base and center field while Pablo Reyes, who started at shortstop for the second game of a three-game set against the Rockies, will get most of the time at the position until Yu Chang (left hamate surgery) returns.

Kiké Hernández is no longer the Red Sox’ everyday shortstop, manager Alex Cora said Tuesday before the second game of a three-game set against the Rockies.

With two outs and a runner on second, Hernández collected a grounder cleanly but delivered a low throw to Triston Casas, one the first baseman, admittedly, should have scooped. But it skipped past Casas, allowing the first run of the game to score.

“It’s the throwing, man,” Cora said. “He has good mechanics. We’ve been surprised. He’s been surprised. It’s not for a lack of work, but I talked to him a little bit. There are a few plays, especially to his right, when he gets it on time and he slows down and he throws it away. He’s always to his right.”

Hernández will still be an option off the bench to hit and play shortstop late in games, Cora added. But that will be the extent of his time there.

Hernández isn’t the only player who will see his time dwindle in the field. Casas, who is a minus-6 in defensive runs saved, will, too — though to a lesser extent than Hernández.

The club started Justin Turner at first Tuesday with Casas in the DH spot.

The Sox entered Tuesday with the second-most errors in baseball (48), and ranked 24th in defensive runs saved (minus-15).

“We went with our best defensive alignment,” said Cora, who has been frustrated with his team’s defense all season. “It’s not that we’ve given up on Triston, but we have got to keep working with him because he needs to be better. And that’s something that we have recognized. Obviously, the roster is the roster and we have to play with it. But last night, I told [bench coach] Ramon Vazquez this is where we are going.”

The return of Chang is still to be determined, however. The 27-year-old infielder, who was at Fenway Tuesday and took grounders at shortstop, was removed from a second rehab assignment recently after experiencing pain in his wrist area. For Chang, it’s a matter of pain tolerance given that his left hamate was removed.

The loss of Trevor Story (elbow) has proven to be a significant one. Story, who said his plan is to return by August as the team’s everyday shortstop, is at Fenway this week. The Sox have lacked a defensive anchor, something Story proved himself to be as a second baseman in his 94 games last season.

“If there’s a book about baseball, rule No. 1 is that if you play bad defense, you don’t win games,” Cora said. “That’s the bottom line. And when you give the opposition more than 27 outs, they’re going to cash in. We can go back the last 10 days, you know, certain plays that we didn’t make that gave the opposition an extra run.”

Mondesi’s rehab derailed

Adalberto Mondesi (ACL) has been shut down from all baseball activities, Cora said. The team expected Mondesi to be a contributor to the club by now, but the middle infielder hasn’t responded well to the rehab process . . . Righthander John Schreiber (shoulder) threw off flat ground out to 85 feet . . . Joely Rodriguez (lat/shoulder) is expected to throw a bullpen session in the upcoming days.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.