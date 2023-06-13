Lincoln-Sudbury and Lexington girls’ tennis teams earn a title rematch in Division 1

Playing side-by-side semifinal matches Tuesday at Newton South, third-seeded Lincoln-Sudbury notched a 4-1 victory over second-seeded Acton-Boxborough, earning wins from sophomore Lia Swire at second singles (6-3, 7-6), senior Carly Heslop at third singles (6-2, 6-2), sophomore Nina Gill and freshman Asha Nagel at first doubles (6-2, 6-1), and senior Heather Nuam and sophomore Lindsey Grosbery at second doubles (7-5, 5-7, 10-7 tiebreaker).

After squaring off in last year’s Division 1 state final as the field’s top two seeds, the Lincoln-Sudbury and Lexington girls’ tennis teams are headed back to the title game again this year, Saturday at MIT — but not before facing far more challenging paths to get there.

Just feet away, the Minutemen edged out top-seeded Boston Latin, 3-2, securing victories from star sophomores Diya Pachamuthu(6-1, 6-4) and Kyra McCandless (6-0, 6-0) at first and second singles, respectively, and a dramatic three-set victory by sophomore Sally Choi and senior Aushra Sahani (7-6 (7-3), 2-6, 6-4) to secure the win.

In both matchups, the Warriors (16-3) and Minutemen (20-1) defeated higher-seeded opponents they had lost to earlier this season. Lincoln-Sudbury benefited from the return of freshman Emily Naum at first singles, who missed the 4-1 Warriors’ loss in the teams’ previous meeting with a calf injury.

Likewise, Lexington coach Chance Fechtor considered shifting her lineup Tuesday after the Wolfpack’s 3-2 win last month, but held firm after her players expressed confidence they could deliver different results.

“We knew we were a better team than when we played them the first time,” Sahani said. It was just having that lack of energy and lack of confidence that really brought us down.”

Division 3 State

Newburyport 5, Dover-Sherborn 0 — With their semifinal sweep at North Reading High, the defending state champion Clippers (19-3) not only advanced to Saturday’s final against Weston, but ended Dover-Sherborn’s undefeated season.

“We always bring our ‘A’ game,” said Newburyport coach Jana Schulson. “Both the second doubles and second singles, they had to dig it out.”

Caroline Schulson, the top player in her age group in the state, won at first singles against D-S’s formidable Claire Caffrey, 6-1, 6-0. At second singles, Harper Bradshaw battled Leah Hills in the semifinal’s longest match, 7-6, 7-6. Ana Lynch added a win at third singles, defeating Jillian Sullivan 6-0, 6-0.

Delaney Woekel and Carly McDermott won first doubles, 6-3, 6-1, over Mia Griebel and Caroline Mahoney. In the toughest match of the day, Bridgette Mellete and Lauren Brennan just edged Laura Green and Sofia Romoli at second doubles, 7-6 (7-0), 2-6, 10-8.

Despite her team’s 21-1 season coming an end, longtime D-S coach Karen Raymond was proud of the result, especially after injuries forced postseason lineup changes.

“I believe my team has a lot of perseverance and a lot of grit,” said Raymond.

Kat Cornetta reported from North Reading High School.

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Matty_Wasserman.