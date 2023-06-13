MIAA football committee sends proposed modifications for 2025-26 season to TMC

FRANKLIN –– Determined to provide a more equitable playing experience, put more emphasis on the regular season, and remove consolation games, the MIAA’s football committee voted, 11-5, Tuesday to bring a 2025-26 modifications proposal to the association’s tournament management committee.
The proposal, written by Milton coach Steve Dembowski, would implement an 11-game regular season, ending on Thanksgiving Day, with eight teams per division qualifying for the playoffs. Only 64 teams (23 percent) — as opposed to the current 128 — would qualify for the postseason.
Under the current format, 211 teams, or 76.7 percent of the member schools, play consolation games, which no other sport does. The plan would eliminate byes and consolation games for 211 of the 275 schools and provide opportunities for more meaningful games. The 16 advancing to the state championship games would play three games in 11 days.
“To get a format that serves 100 percent of the schools, every other sport has that,” said Dembowski, the state football coaches’ representative on the committee. “There has been a big push with the statewide plan to provide equity and inclusion — that’s what this plan’s really about at the end of the day.”
In the past two seasons, Dembowski said that 34.4 percent of the 128 teams seeded 9 through 16 entered the postseason with a losing record.
▪ Practices after Thanksgiving will be prohibited from having live contact.
▪ The quarterfinals will be on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving (5 days later), followed by the semifinals on Sunday (5 days later), and the Super Bowl the following Saturday (6 days later)
No date has been set for a meeting between the football committee and the TMC.
Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.