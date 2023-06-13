MIAA football committee sends proposed modifications for 2025-26 season to TMC

FRANKLIN –– Determined to provide a more equitable playing experience, put more emphasis on the regular season, and remove consolation games, the MIAA’s football committee voted, 11-5, Tuesday to bring a 2025-26 modifications proposal to the association’s tournament management committee.

The proposal, written by Milton coach Steve Dembowski, would implement an 11-game regular season, ending on Thanksgiving Day, with eight teams per division qualifying for the playoffs. Only 64 teams (23 percent) — as opposed to the current 128 — would qualify for the postseason.

Under the current format, 211 teams, or 76.7 percent of the member schools, play consolation games, which no other sport does. The plan would eliminate byes and consolation games for 211 of the 275 schools and provide opportunities for more meaningful games. The 16 advancing to the state championship games would play three games in 11 days.