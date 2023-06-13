Nuggets finally silence the doubters, beat the relentless Heat to capture first NBA championship

It wasn’t until Dorchester native Bruce Brown was fouled with the Nuggets up 3 points that they could actually relax. The Miami Heat again played a valiant game, showing they would not be knocked out easily, despite trailing this series three games to one.

DENVER – The emotion of the sellout crowd at Ball Arena turned from anxiety to jubilation when Jimmy Butler missed a rushed 3-pointer with 15 seconds left. Denver has always been a Broncos town and most recently the Avalanche. The Nuggets were always the little engine that couldn’t, a franchise that vigorously tried competing with the NBA elite but always fell short.

They punched first and then punched late but were too exhausted, too thin, and too disheveled to make those final winning plays. The team that eliminated the Celtics in seven games finally relented to a better team, and for the first time in 47 years, the Denver Nuggets stood atop of the NBA’s (Rocky) mountain.

Brown, a Wakefield High School product and proud Bostonian, sank the clinching free throws in a 94-89 victory on Monday. The Nuggets ascended from the most disrespected No. 1 seed in recent memory – picked by many pundits to lose in the conference semifinals to Phoenix and the conference finals to the Los Angeles Lakers – to NBA champions.

“I think it’s the first time I cried on the court ever,” Brown told the Globe. “Other than being younger and losing. But it’s great. It hasn’t fully sunk in yet. We’re just a great team. We just stayed together. We knew we were going to pull it out the whole time.”

Bruce Brown, a Wakefield High School product and proud Bostonian, sank the clinching free throws. Matthew Stockman/Getty

Brown said he will attempt to take the Larry O’Brien Trophy back to Dorchester for a visit to his old neighborhood.

“It just shows the kids from Boston that they can get here,” he said. “They can do this. It’s not just me. I was one of them before, in Dorchester, in Roxbury, in Fields Corner. They can do it too.”

Whether the Celtics would have provided the Nuggets most resistance will linger over the Boston organization for months. Denver proved more poised and more precise than the Celtics when facing the Heat. The Nuggets were more successful against the zone, chased 3-point shooters off the line, and made Butler work to score his buckets.

It was a complete effort by one of the league’s deeper teams, but the catalyst is a modest, unassuming, and unlikely hero, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. He was a draft-and-stash nine years ago, a 41st overall pick who remained in Serbia for his first season before coming to the States.

He has transformed himself into the game’s best player, despite a less-than-imposing physique and average athleticism. But he is a maestro with the ball, with the ability to score at various angles, find open teammates with unorthodox passes, or flip in the 3-pointer.

Nikola Jokic led Denver with 28 points and 16 rebounds in Game 5. Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

He cemented himself as the best player in the world, winning the NBA Finals MVP, and he sheepishly accepted the award from Commissioner Adam Silver as if it were a third-place ribbon at a local bake sale. The 28-year-old Jokic has made it clear that personal accomplishments mean nothing. He is uncomfortable talking about his statistics or awards.

“It’s good. It’s good. We did a job,” said Jokic, who led Denver with 28 points and 16 rebounds. “I think we played the best basketball I’m not going to say in the postseason, but I think we were there playing the best basketball. Today we didn’t make shots, but still, we defend. I think it’s a great journey. Like you said, 41st pick, but that doesn’t matter. When you’re here, you’re a player.”

Denver coach Michael Malone, fired in Sacramento after just 106 games in 2015 but given another chance with the Nuggets just a few months later, has always been Jokic’s biggest advocate, ripping the media for questioning whether he should be considered for a third consecutive MVP and crying for more respect for his All-Star center and his team.

“You can look at it from the basketball perspective, two MVPs, Finals MVP, world championship, and everything he’s done on the court, and then more important for me you can look at off the court, the relationship, the love that I have for Nikola, his mother and father back in Sombor, Serbia,” Malone said. “They’re a wonderful family I’ve gotten very close to. And I’ve said this many times before, but Nikola even tonight, he’s kind of acting like this was just another game. He’s never changed with all the success, and he never will. It’s just not in his nature.”

The Nuggets have demonstrated that the road to the NBA Finals and a championship can be long and laborious, perhaps giving hope to the Celtics. Denver missed the playoffs in Malone’s first three seasons and then lost once in the conference finals before a humbling first-round elimination last year by the eventual champion Golden State Warriors.

Jimmy Butler scored Miami’s last 13 points before a costly turnover and a missed 3-pointer. Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Critics doubted Jokic’s impact on winning after that loss, despite his two MVPs; however, with a healthy Jamal Murray, the freshly signed Brown, and a strong supporting cast, the Nuggets finished with the best record in the Western Conference and went 16-4 in the postseason.

”I love Nikola. Eight years, love Jamal, seven years,” Malone said. “Been through a lot. Just for all of us to stay the course, to challenge ourselves, to all get better collectively, individually. Yeah, it’s great to be a part of such a historically great player who’s an even better person, and I mean that sincerely. This is not coach-talk. Nikola is just a great, great man.”

Murray tore his ACL and missed all of last season. He was devastated by the injury and slow to return to form. But he finally reached that All-Star level later in the season and hit a pair of key fourth-quarter threes that helped fight off Butler, who scored Miami’s last 13 points before a costly turnover and that missed 3-pointer.

Jamal Murray during the second half of Game 5. Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

“I just think he had continual trust in my game and what I’m trying to do out there,” Murray said of Malone. “When I’m bringing the energy, making shots or not, he trusts me to make the right play out there.

“I got on him sometime during the season like hey, we’re not your little kids anymore. We’re grown men, and if we make a mistake, just come talk to us. Just come talk to us. When we weren’t that good, he had to have that kind of authority and defensive mindset and just get on us and pull it out of us. Now it’s like we know what we need to do to win. We know what to expect from each other, and we can get on each other to push each other to be better.”

Denver’s a prime example of an organization showing patience with a core and allowing that group to develop instead of making the impulsive move of breaking it up. The Nuggets tweaked and added, finally building with a championship-caliber group that never wavered despite the Heat’s relentlessness.

