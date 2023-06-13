Patriots players backpedal on talk about signing star receiver DeAndre Hopkins

“I’m just focused on us right now,” Parker said after Tuesday’s minicamp practice. “Great player, but I’m just focused on us.”

Neither DeVante Parker nor Matthew Judon showed interest in discussing the 31-year-old free agent, who is set to visit the Patriots Wednesday and Thursday.

FOXBOROUGH — A day after Patriots quarterback Mac Jones endorsed the possible signing of DeAndre Hopkins , other players tried to quell the chatter building around the star wide receiver.

Asked if he had ever met or spoken with Hopkins, Parker reiterated his answer.

“Focused on us,” the wide receiver said.

Asked if he felt as though New England’s receiving corps could use help, Parker delivered the same line once more before requesting a change in subject.

“Focused on us, man,” he said. “Next question.”

Hopkins would give the Patriots an offensive boost, as the team does not have a traditional No. 1 option. Jones and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne both recently spoke out in favor of the potential signing. Other players have shown support on social media.

Parker, however, pumped the brakes Tuesday. His response makes sense, given that the addition of Hopkins could jeopardize his roster spot. Releasing Parker, who is entering the last year of his contract, would create $6.21 million in salary-cap space.

Judon, who had been strongly campaigning via Twitter for Hopkins to sign with the Patriots, also dialed back his recruiting pitch, saying he does not manage his personal account.

“You’ve seen all you’re going to get,” Judon said. “I don’t run my Twitter, so I don’t know who be tweeting most of the time. That’s what I got for you all.”

Judon instead turned the focus to New England’s receiver room, led by Parker and Bourne. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton are also expected to play significant roles, but both have been sidelined during minicamp with injuries. Rookies Kayshon Boutte, Demario Douglas, and Ed Lee also have been in the mix, along with Tre Nixon and Raleigh Webb.

“I would rather just focus on the receivers that we have here,” Judon said. “Our receiving corps, we got some guys willing and eager to learn and get better every day. We have guys that can catch the ball, that can advance the ball, that can make big plays, that can score from anywhere on the field, and that’s what we have. And we have a quarterback that can get them the ball.”

Hopkins also visited with the Tennessee Titans, but does not have any additional visits scheduled.

“Wherever he lands, he lands,” Judon said. “If it’s here, it’s here, and then we can talk about him.”

Guy still among the missing

Defensive end Lawrence Guy was once again absent from the mandatory minicamp, though coach Bill Belichick would not comment on a report that his absence is the result of a contract dispute.

“You’d have to talk to him about that,” Belichick said.

The 33-year-old Guy is entering the third season of a four-year, $11.5 million extension signed in 2021. His base salary for the upcoming season is $2 million.

Asked if he would like to have Guy, a team captain in 2020, on the team this year, Belichick once again deferred to the player before flashing a big smile.

“Whatever the issue is, you can talk to him about that,” he said. “I’m not going to talk about contracts or personal situations, injuries.”

Advertisement

In addition to Guy, Smith-Schuster, and Thornton, other absences Tuesday included Boutte, cornerback Quandre Mosely, guard Michael Onwenu, newly re-signed defensive tackle Justus Tavai, and rookie defensive end Keion White.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown, who missed Monday’s practice, returned to the field but practiced in a limited capacity on the lower fields.

Kicking it up a notch

Kicker remains a position to watch, with veteran Nick Folk and rookie Chad Ryland battling. Said Belichick, “It’s competitive, like a lot of other spots on our roster.” … Julian Edelman was the latest former Patriot to attend practice. Penn State football coach James Franklin also made an appearance for the second straight day.

