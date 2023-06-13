Pride Nights have become commonplace for teams like the Red Sox, but the sports world has plenty of work to do

Pride Nights have gone from a rarity to a staple of the calendar across professional sports leagues. The Red Sox have been hosting them (with exceptions due to COVID-19) since 2013, when the team invited Jason Collins — a former Celtic who that summer became the first openly gay male professional athlete in the largest four sports — to throw out a first pitch in conjunction with Pride Month.

“[Pride Night is] showing that, yes, we respect you. We see you. Having nights like this is just beautiful,” said Mikhaela Houston. “It means a lot. It truly, truly does. Pride Night, you wouldn’t have seen this 30 years ago. Now, there’s more awareness. There’s more inclusivity.”

In the hours leading up to Tuesday night’s game, joy spread palpably through Fenway Park as members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community celebrated Pride Night at Fenway Park. As a rainbow-colored Red Sox logo spun on the centerfield scoreboard, attendees basked in their surroundings.

Over 10 years, the event has swelled from an initial size of roughly 500 to over 4,000 attendees this year. Participants such as Mark Trulson, a high school teacher in California who drove across the country to attend Fenway’s Pride Night on Tuesday, circle the date on their calendars.

The impact of such events — with a spotlight on the LGBTQ+ community on the field — can be considerable in countering historic messages of exclusion from sports.

“Growing up, you’re playing baseball on Little League fields, you’re hearing anti-gay slurs with a lot of regularity, I think, if you’re a kid,” said Alex Reimer, a staff writer at Queerty. “So I think when you can have an organization like the Red Sox put on a Pride Night … [it sends the message that] gay people belong here too. And not only do they belong here, but we’re going to have a night dedicated to them.”

Yet the Red Sox — widely valued as allies and champions for inclusion — are one of a number of organizations across sports whose efforts to celebrate inclusion have been hindered by athletes who question the merits of Pride Nights and the teams’ often unsatisfying handling of those challenges.

“I think right now, we see Pride to be in the crosshairs of a culture war,” said Dr. Kristopher Wells of MacEwan University in Canada. “We’re seeing that seep into sports. … Unfortunately, it doesn’t take much to actually undermine a lot of really great work that’s happening.”

In 2022, a handful of Rays players refused to wear rainbow-colored logos. A number of NHL players likewise declined to wear team-issued pride-themed apparel this season.

More recently, the Dodgers invited considerable scrutiny when they invited, then uninvited, then re-invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence — a nonprofit group whose members dress as nuns that has served the LGBTQ+ community for decades — to its Pride Night celebration.

The Blue Jays, who earlier this month initially committed to keeping reliever Anthony Bass following his amplification of social media posts calling for a boycott of businesses selling LGBTQ+-inclusive merchandise, last week changed course and released him for what they called “baseball reasons” — including that he’d become a distraction to the team.

Also last week, the Red Sox called up pitcher Matt Dermody, who in 2021 posted a homophobic tweet that dismissed the notion of Pride Month. He subsequently deleted it, and Sox officials say they failed to identify it before signing him.

While the team considered releasing him in spring training once they became aware of the tweet, it opted against doing so after feeling that Dermody was sufficiently contrite — and accepting of the organization’s commitment to an inclusive environment.

The tweet came to light publicly after the team called up Dermody. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom inspired backlash when he framed the team’s decision with the pitcher as part of a desire to be inclusive of a diversity of viewpoints, presumably including those that were hurtful to groups that have historically been subject to discrimination.

“The Red Sox were put to the test,” said Reimer. “You have a player who stated anti-LGBTQ beliefs. How are you going to handle it? And they whiffed on that. And I think that’s something that at least I will remember.”

Bloom now regrets his handling of the matter, particularly given the discovery since Dermody’s callup of additional racially insensitive tweets.

“The way I expressed that, obviously with less information than I have now, wasn’t the right way,” said Bloom. “Obviously, our process in this case didn’t permit us a full accounting [of the harmful nature of Dermody’s tweets]. We can’t undo that. We have to learn from that. But we know and I know that this that this did cause hurt. I’m sorry for that.

“I made a decision here that that ended up hurting people. That’s something I have to learn from.”

Organizations will sometimes proceed cautiously in order to have an intended celebration of inclusion turn into its opposite. While the Giants recently had players wearing pride-themed logos on their caps and patches on their jerseys, for instance, other clubs have declined to incorporate rainbow-themed elements on player uniforms out of concern that potential player pushback would run counter to the intended celebration.

While teams might try to impress upon players the importance of inclusion, there is also resignation to the fact that some players will not share the team’s values.

“It’s really hard because we do not mandate or dictate thoughts or beliefs of employees in terms of religious, political differences of opinion,” said Sox CEO/president Sam Kennedy. “However, we do mandate and dictate that all of our employees treat each other or treat our fans with professionalism and respect. But we certainly acknowledge that either employees, players, alums, people have different viewpoints.

“And that makes it a challenge, because we’re not mandating the collective thought of every single person that is either an employee or a fan of the Red Sox, what we are doing is sending the message that the Red Sox are welcoming, Fenway Park is welcoming, and our front office as welcoming.”

Still, even as Pride Nights occasionally become subject in select instances to controversy (most go off flawlessly and without incident), their potential meaning for participants remains profound.

“This is a time when you need allies to stand up. it’s incredibly important for our professional sports teams to stand up in support of human rights and Pride Night,” said Wells. “You don’t back down. You double down.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com.