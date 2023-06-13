Red Sox battle back, but Rockies strike late to win in extra innings once again, 7-6

Justin Garza had the 10th inning and, with a runner already on second, walked Nolan Jones. Randal Grichuk followed with a two-run double down the left field line.

For the first time since 1996, the Red Sox played extra innings on three consecutive days. After winning in Yankee Stadium on Sunday night, for the following two days, it wouldn’t go according to plan, with the Red Sox dropping Tuesday’s contest to the Rockies, 7-6, in 10 innings.

Rafael Devers belted a two-run shot, his second of the evening, cutting the lead to 7-6. Later on, with two outs, Jarren Duran negotiated a walk and moved to second on a wild pitch. But Reese McGuire stuck out to end it.

Entering Tuesday’s game, Red Sox starters ranked fourth in the majors with a 3.42 ERA since May 17. They allowed two runs or fewer in 18 of those 24 games while also tossing four consecutive quality starts.

The same couldn’t be said for Kutter Crawford, who allowed four runs in just four innings of work Tuesday against the Rockies.

In the third, with the game scoreless, Crawford yielded back-to-back two-out singles, then walked the Rockies’ Ryan McMahon to load the bases. Elias Diaz then sent a towering fly ball to left-center that hit off the Green Monster, bringing in all three runs, while Diaz settled in for a double.

A single and a walk in the fourth led to a Brenton Doyle RBI double, making it a four-run Sox deficit.

That wasn’t good news for the Red Sox offense which, before Tuesday, scored three runs or fewer in their last four games. The team was also without a homer with a runner on base since June 1.

But Devers put an end to that woeful streak when he banged a homer off the Pesky Pole in the bottom of the fourth that was originally ruled a double but overturned following a review.

The Sox went to work even more against starter Chase Anderson in the fifth, getting back-to-back singles by Pablo Reyes and Alex Verdugo before Masataka Yoshida was hit by a pitch to load the bases, The Sox chased Anderson out of the game after just 4⅓ innings, which was the first time since May 27 that the Red Sox knocked out a true starter.

Jake Bird came in and Justin Turner singled home Reyes, but Verdugo was thrown out on the play.

Arroyo tied the contest in the sixth with a sacrifice fly.

The Red Sox had another runner thrown out at the plate in the seventh, as Reyes tried to score the go-ahead run on a grounder to second.

