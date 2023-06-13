Game 68: Rockies at Red Sox lineups and notes

Crawford most recently threw three-plus innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits in a 5-2 loss to the Guardians on Wednesday.

Strong outings from three young starting pitchers earned a series win for the Red Sox against the New York Yankees over the weekend, and they will look to continue that trend when 27-year-old Kutter Crawford takes the mound on Tuesday for the second game of a three-game series against the visiting Colorado Rockies.

Righthander Chase Anderson is scheduled to start for the Rockies, who claimed him off waivers after he was designated for assignment by Tampa Bay on May 10. Anderson has made six career appearances (five starts) against the Red Sox and is 1-0 with a 6.35 ERA.

Tuesday also marks the Red Sox annual Pride Night celebration, supporting members of Boston’s LGBTQ+ community at Fenway Park. The Red Sox have hosted similar celebrations yearly since 2013.

Lineups

ROCKIES (28-40): TBA

Pitching: RHP Chase Anderson (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

RED SOX (33-34): TBA

Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (1-3, 3.68 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Rockies vs. Crawford: Harold Castro 0-0, Nolan Jones 0-2

Red Sox vs. Anderson: Triston Casas 0-2, Rafael Devers 3-10, Adam Duvall 2-9, Kiké Hernández 0-8, Reese McGuire 0-2, Rob Refsnyder 1-2, Pablo Reyes 1-6, Justin Turner 2-3, Alex Verdugo 3-10

Stat of the day: The Red Sox have scored three or fewer runs in each of their last six games and are 4-24 when scoring fewer than four runs.

Notes: The Red Sox made two errors in the Monday night loss, each of which allowed the Rockies to score a run. … The Rockies ended a six-game losing streak by beating the San Diego Padres 5-4 on Sunday, then scored the tying run in the eighth inning on Monday against the Red Sox before prevailing in the 10th. ... It was the first loss in extra innings this season for the Red Sox, who are 26-2 when leading after seven innings. ... Tuesday’s contest will be the second game of a 10-game road trip for the Rockies. The Sox opened a six-game homestand on Monday.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com. Follow her on TWitter @_EmmaHealy_.