Westwood girls’ lacrosse survives late Franklin flurry to advance another Division 1 final

As the two-time defending champion Wolverines have shown in recent years, though, they have a knack for finding the necessary poise when it matters most. Lil Hancock won the decisive draw, and Westwood played keep-away to run out the clock and cement a thrilling, 10-9, Division 1 semifinal victory at Walpole High.

The Panthers, however, had other ideas. Franklin snatched momentum and consistently chipped away, slicing the deficit from seven goals to one with 3:44 remaining.

After a dominant first half Tuesday, the Westwood girls’ lacrosse team appeared to be well on its way to a stress-free victory over Franklin.

The No. 3 Wolverines (22-3) advance to the state final to face No. 1 Lincoln-Sudbury. It wasn’t picturesque in the second half, but it didn’t have to be, as Westwood withstood a furious rally from the No. 7 Panthers (21-3).

“Digging in and playing with heart makes a huge difference,” Westwood coach Margot Spatola said.

Hancock, Caroline Nozzolillo, Emilie DeMaio, and Charlotte DeMaio paced the Wolverines with two goals apiece.

Westwood built a commanding 8-1 halftime edge behind goalie Riley Harrington’s stellar play, but Katie Peterson (four goals) and Jamie Tanner (three goals) anchored Franklin’s second-half surge.

Charlotte DeMaio notched the eventual winner with 10:29 left to make it 10-5, yet Franklin continued to battle. Peterson made it 10-6, then 10-7, then she found Tanner to cut it to 10-8. Tanner delivered again to slice it to 10-9.

The Panthers, playing with late classmates Nick Gaspar, who passed in May (cancer) and Anthony Gates, who died Monday (car accident), in mind, never relented. They simply ran out of time.

“It’s an emotional day and an emotional season,” Franklin coach Kristin Igoe Guarino said. “The girls took it as motivation. They always showed up ready to play hard. We really talked about being grateful this year.”

It was a spirited comeback, but Westwood had one last gasp to survive and advance. Spatola believes her team will need to piece together a more consistent effort to end up on top.

“We knew we could do it,” Hancock said. “They’re a really good team, and we know they could have come back. They did come back, and they had a really good run, but we pulled through.”

Westwood's Caroline Nozzolillo (6) evades a check by Franklin midfielder Katie Peterson (13) Tuesday night in Walpole. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Lincoln-Sudbury 7, Reading 3 — The top-seeded Warriors (20-2) combined a suffocating defense with three second-half goals by sophomore Ella Ryan to beat No. 5 Reading (22-2) in a semifinal in Burlington.

L-S advances to Saturday’s state final against Westwood. The game is a rematch of a regular-season contest held last month that Westwood won, 8-7.

“I mean our defense has definitely been a signature piece for us over the last couple of years,” said L-S coach Kaillie Kelly. “We play a different style that’s pretty fun, engaging, and can cause some turnovers. It’s been a momentum builder for us this year and something our team really believes in.”

That defense was anything but fun for Reading in the first half. L-S led 3-0 at the break, the first time all season the Rockets have been shut out for 25 minutes. L-S’s three scores came from Harper Friedholm, Reagan Malo, and Katie Wolin.

In the second half, Reading cut the margin to 3-2 on a pair of goals by Libby Quinn. That’s when Ryan took over, scoring three goals, the last with 1:33 remaining.

Division 2 State

Notre Dame (Hingham) 22, East Longmeadow 6 — The No. 1 Cougars (24-0) erupted for six goals in six-plus minutes to start the second half, turning an 8-5 halftime lead into a decisive victory over the No. 4 Spartans (18-4).

“We really locked in, and it kind of hit us in the first half that this could be our last game,” said junior Jane Hilsabeck, who had four goals. “We started working more as a team, getting the draws, and working well together.”

Emma Connerty (Hanover) and Aubrey McMahon (Norwell) added four apiece for the Cougars, who are one win away from capturing their second straight title. NDA will face the winner of No. 2 Wayland and No. 3 Duxbury, who play Wednesday in Weymouth.

Anna Maccarini, Adelaide Jordan, and Megan Morneau paced the Spartans with two goals apiece. East Longmeadow closed the first half on a 3-0 run to stay afloat, but NDA caught fire and cruised from there.

“We need to focus on us and our execution,” NDA coach Meredith Frank McGinnis said. “When we execute and possess the ball, we get better opportunities.”

Notre Dame Hingham’s Ava Orlando, (2), and East Longmeadow’s Kennady Marino, (1) collide late in the second half. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Division 3 State

Dover-Sherborn 20, Weston 12 — In May, D-S was dealt a 17-6 loss by Weston.

But careful preparation paid off for the defending champion third-seeded Raiders (18-6) in the semifinal at Walpole.

“We were very strategic on what we needed to do,” said Dover-Sherborn coach Erin Massimi. “We needed to have a very solid defensive plan in order to stop some of their top offensive players, so the girls were very focused for the past few days.”

Defense might have been the team’s original focus, but on Tuesday, it was Dover-Sherborn’s offense that shined. Senior captain Magdalena Rieper, a Tufts commit, came out hot and scored five first-half goals, adding two tallies in the second frame. Equally as dominant was Rieper’s fellow captain Mia Guarini, a UNC-Charlotte commit who netted six goals.

“[Magdalena] and Mia definitely stepped up to the plate,” said Massimi. “We knew they needed to have a good game, and they definitely performed.”

The Raiders’ third tri-captain, Riley Spalding, earned the team’s player of the game award for her dominant performance in the draw circle, which Massimi described as “just excellent.”

Junior Neta Leschly had eight goals for Weston (14-9).

Bob Holmes reported from Burlington and Olivia Nolan from Walpole.





