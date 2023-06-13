Why should the Patriots sign DeAndre Hopkins? Because the old way of doing business hasn’t worked.

The significance of courting Hopkins translates beyond simply upgrading the roster or providing more help to bounce-back quarterback Mac Jones. It signifies that entering Year 4 post-Brady, there is a reckoning with reality taking place at Patriot Place.

Sign me up for the Patriots finding a way to convince decorated wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to sign on for Fort Foxborough duty. Hopkins, who is supposed to visit New England this week after touching base with the Tennessee Titans, would help the team shrink the talent deficit in the AFC East and signal the team has come to grips with its post-Tom Brady plight.

There’s a begrudging acknowledgment that the old, preferred way of doing business, relying on Bill Belichick to coach ‘em up and The System to manufacture offensive production, isn’t sufficient anymore.

Following two losing seasons in three years, the Patriots require more than just Patriot Pixie Dust sprinkled by a future Hall of Fame coach — they require frontline talent.

Enter (potentially) Hopkins. The 31-year-old wideout is a five-time Pro Bowler with six 1,000-yard seasons. Unless Julio Jones hooks on with a team, Hopkins will enter 2023 as the active NFL leader in receiving yards and receptions. Despite injuries (hamstring, torn MCL, knee strain) and a six-game performance-enhancing drug ban in 2022 that limited his availability to 19 games the last two seasons, he still collected 17 touchdown receptions in 35 games over the past three years.

The most combined TD receptions by a Patriots wide receiver since 2020 is eight by the now-departed Jakobi Meyers in 45 games. Tight end Hunter Henry has 11 TD grabs in 34 games the past two seasons.

Bringing in a receiver who is allergic to practicing and wants real money at this time of year when the team-building is ostensibly mostly complete is a departure from the Patriot Way. It’s also a tacit admission that the Patriots are worried they don’t have enough at wide receiver after swapping out Meyers for JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Don’t let anyone fool you. Yes, Belichick has waxed poetic about Hopkins before. (It’s funny how he omits that Hopkins has zero TD receptions against the Patriots in nine career games.)

Last season before the Patriots played the Arizona Cardinals, His Hoodiness said of Hopkins: “He’s never covered — even if he’s covered there is a place the ball can be that he can still get it. … His ball skills are at the very elite level with guys I’ve seen in the league. … He’s every bit as good as anybody I’ve ever coached against.”

Belichick loves Hopkins, sure. But he loves value at Hopkins’s position more. The Patriots coach revels in the frugality the team has displayed in assembling offensive weapons in the past.

Paying a player who is looking for an Odell Beckham Jr.-like contract ($15 million for a year with another $3 million in incentives) and has a reputation as being a bit high-maintenance isn’t really Belichick’s thing. He entertains it when he’s desperate.

The prime example would be the Antonio Brown fiasco in 2019. Belichick inked Brown to a one-year, $15 million deal hours after he was released by the then-Oakland Raiders. The rest is history the franchise would like to forget.

This isn’t a Randy Moss situation in 2007. Moss was a distressed asset/reclamation project acquired for a fourth-round pick and agreeable to a contract restructure.

The Patriots are only going to get Hopkins if they offer the most money. He’s not coming here to bathe himself in Patriots Glory. Those days are over. The Patriots possess the money and cap space to burn, so they should be the highest bidder for Hopkins.

The move makes sense on several levels.

Hopkins wants to be in a place where he can get his numbers back up and then dip back into free agency next offseason.

The amount of money the Patriots would spend on Hopkins — in the neighborhood of $11 million to $13 million, plus performance-based incentives — would be well worth it to help determine if Jones is the QB of the future or just a Patriots Placeholder until a legitimate heir/air apparent comes along. It’s hard to gauge exactly where Jones falls on the quarterback spectrum after Belichick sabotaged him and the entire offense last season.

He’s never going to be Brady, but could Mac emerge as a top-10-ish quarterback with the right coaching and weapons? Playing with an actual WR1 would be a great litmus test.

Plus, if the kid didn’t cut it with Hopkins it would make it a lot easier for Belichick to turn to owner Robert Kraft, Mac’s biggest booster, and say Jones isn’t the answer.

Hopkins gives the Patriots more of a chance in a division featuring a ton of firepower. Josh Allen leads the Bills’ potent offense and has Stefon Diggs, the bane of every Patriots defensive back since he entered the division. The Dolphins sport arguably the best wide receiver tandem in the league in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Jets added Belichick favorite Aaron Rodgers and have a promising young No. 1 receiver in reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson.

The Patriots are well behind that pace with their passel of pass-catchers.

Jones could barely hide his giddiness Monday, Day 1 of mandatory minicamp, when asked about playing with Hopkins.

“I think that’s definitely a hypothetical, but I think DeAndre is a great player,” Jones said. “You watch his film from college all the way through the NFL, he’s done a great job. So, obviously, we would love to have him. But we do have a great group of guys.”

“We just know that we want to win, and I know that all the guys feel the same way. But I’ve been really pleased with the playmakers that we have on our team.”

Hopkins to the Patriots is a win-win scenario. Both sides benefit at this point.

If he comes here he immediately becomes the No. 1 option. Hopkins is like a volume-scoring NBA shooting guard. He needs a lot of targets.

New Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien knows how to get Hopkins open and get him the ball. He was the receiver’s head coach with the Houston Texans from 2014 to 2019 when Hopkins earned three straight first-team All-Pro nods from 2017-19.

There were personality conflicts and frustration on both sides at the end when O’Brien dealt Hopkins to Arizona in a horrible trade that helped hasten O’Brien’s firing, but professionally they were a harmonious pairing.

Belichick confirmed the team has talked to Hopkins, but he couldn’t provide the specifics of his visit, saying the team is working through it. On Tuesday morning, NFL Network reported that Hopkins would visit the Patriots on Wednesday and Thursday.

But if Hopkins does indeed make it to Patriotlandia, the Patriots have to do what few defensive backs have been able to do during his career — lock him up.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist.